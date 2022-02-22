Colorado Springs residents awoke on Feb. 22 to temperatures resting at zero degrees, one of the coldest of the year, giving rise to thoughts of how people without homes can possibly survive in such frigid conditions.
While that question might linger in some residents' minds, workers with the Community Health Partnership (CHP) and the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care (PPCoC) kicked off the annual Point In Time (PIT) survey to try to determine how many homeless people live in El Paso County. The survey is used to qualify for funding and also to find a path forward to reduce homelessness.
The chief spot where people are being counted is the Marian House Soup Kitchen run by Catholic Charities of Central Colorado. But teams also will fan out to conduct surveying at other service provider agencies and conduct additional outreach throughout the week. The goal is to help understand why people lose their housing and then "design responsive programs that ensure homelessness is a rare, brief, and non-recurring phenomenon," officials with the nonprofits involved in the county said in a release.
The PIT survey, usually conducted in January, was rescheduled due to last month’s high rates of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and approved guidance from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the release said.
Homelessness, for the survey's purpose, is defined as individuals and families who sleep in an emergency shelter, transitional housing program, or a place not designed for or ordinarily used as a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings. These would include a car, park, abandoned building, bus station, airport, camping ground, and the like, on the night designated for the count.
"Encompassing statistics on both sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness, the PIT is especially important regarding the latter, as it is the only time all unsheltered people are surveyed during one night in the year," the release said.
People experiencing unsheltered homelessness were not surveyed in 2021 based on guidance from HUD to protect the health and safety of volunteers and the unsheltered population due to the COVID pandemic. But the Continuum of Care did conduct a survey of sheltered homeless people in 2021.
To assure as accurate a count as possible, the nonprofits work with teams from the Colorado Springs Police Department Homeless Outreach Team, Fountain Police Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department Homeless Outreach Program, the city of Colorado Springs, The Place, Homeward Pikes Peak and Rocky Mountain Human Services.
The teams are coordinating to count people in camps, parked cars and creek beds, among other places.
For survey numbers of homeless, check out this story published last November regarding people who live in their cars and other homeless folks. Here's another story about that.
Community Health Partnership serves as the "backbone" organization in a collective impact approach, which allows the nonprofit to convene and act to improve community health. It's held this key role with the collaborative since January 2020.
The Pikes Peak Continuum of Care is comprised of a network of stakeholder groups that aim to identify and meet community needs to end homelessness.