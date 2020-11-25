Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are soaring, with 31 hospitals anticipating staff shortages in the next week alone.
On the current trajectory, the state will exceed ICU bed capacity in January — and may reach 6,600 deaths by the end of the year, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said at a COVID-19 update Nov. 24.
Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado is approaching nearly double the number of daily hospitalizations the state saw this past Spring.
More people in Colorado are hospitalized due to COVID-19 than ever before, he said. As of today, more than 10 percent of Colorado hospitals are predicting they will exceed their ICU capacity within the next week and will have to rely on other hospitals to manage their surge.
Coloradans are also more likely to contract the virus than ever before, Polis said.
“Scientists estimate 1 in 41 Coloradans are contagious right now — so if you have even 10 people at a gathering, you face nearly a 1 in 4 changes that someone will be contagious,” he said.
“We must listen to scientists and leaders like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci who recommend that you only socialize only with members of your immediate household, wear a mask, and stand six feet from others when you have to leave your home.”
Herlihy reminded Coloradans to follow the three key rules:
Do not gather with individuals outside your household, including on Thanksgiving.
Wear a mask properly — over your mouth and nose — any time you leave your home.
Stay 6 feet apart any time you are around people who are not in your household.