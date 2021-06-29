An "iconic" pedestrian bridge, as described in the city's City for Champions application for state funds in 2013, will open to the public Thursday, July 1.
The nearly $19 million bridge connects America the Beautiful Park, southwest of downtown, with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., and a refashioned Vermijo Street.
Local dignitaries and the project's architect will speak and then snip the ribbon at 10 a.m. They include Mayor John Suthers; El Paso County Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf; City Councilor Randy Helms, who chairs the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (a funder of the bridge); developer Chris Jenkins, who chairs the Southwest Downtown Business Improvement District board, which also provided funding; and Benjamin Gilmartin, a partner with architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro.
The bridge was funded with money from the museum’s bond issue, to be repaid in part with state money from the Rural Tourism Act (RTA), and from the city’s cut of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority’s 1 percent sales tax that funds roads and bridges.
The bridge was described as costing $14 million in the city's original application for state RTA funds. The construction contract with Kiewit Infrastructure, a national firm with a Colorado Springs office, was for $11 million. Now the city says it cost nearly $19 million. We've asked the city to explain the price differences and will circle back when we hear something.
The bridge is part of the city's City for Champions tourism venture — a series of venues partially funded by $120.5 million in state sales tax rebates over 30 years. Other C4C projects include downtown's Weidner Field, the museum, the indoor Edward J. Robson Arena at Colorado College; the Air Force Academy Visitors Center, and the Bill J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center at UCCS.
The museum, originally projected to cost $45 million to $50 million, ended up costing $90 million, and the board reportedly plans to ask for taxpayer money to shore up operational shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nor'wood Development Group, the master developer for the Southwest Downtown Urban Renewal Area where the museum and bridge are located, also reportedly pitched in funds for the bridge's connection to America the Beautiful Park.
Nor'wood, run by Chris Jenkins and his father, David, owns land adjacent to the park where residential development is anticipated.