Wanted: Someone to lead a long-standing nonprofit that veered off course, made some sweetheart deals with a hand-picked developer and now has to report to the Colorado Attorney General's Office on a regular basis.
That's not exactly what the job posting says, but Ithaka Land Inc. is advertising for an executive director in a nationwide search to replace the former director, Anjuli Kapoor, who stepped down last June amid controversy over how Ithaka carried out its mission to house the poor.
Ithaka drew the spotlight early last year when the Indy zeroed in on questions being raised by those served by the community.
In this week's issue, we provide an update to where things stand following an AG's investigation.
As the Indy went to press, the job description for the executive slot wasn't yet finalized, but now it is.
In part, it reads: "The successful candidate will share a commitment to Ithaka’s Mission, Vision, and Values and have a demonstrable acumen in leading successful teams, working with a Board of Directors, and building and maintaining relationships within the community."
Read the entire posting here:
