The siblings of a vulnerable adult (Cheryl Shega, who died in May 2019 after assigning family assets to a woman in Peyton, Laura Craig) can proceed with a lawsuit that attempts to recapture the assets.
Cheryl Shega, sister of Nancy Weiser and Greg Shega, was unduly influenced by Craig and her husband, Stephen, to transfer nearly $250,000 worth of certificates of deposit from a family trust to them, Cheryl’s estate charges in a lawsuit filed in the 6th Judicial District Court of Minnesota.
Also named in the lawsuit are American Bank of the North and two bank employees who released the money to Craig, despite the Shega siblings’ attorney alerting the bank to not disperse funds pending an investigation into Cheryl’s activities and her status as a vulnerable adult.
Judge Jill Eichenwald ruled Jan. 7 on behalf of the estate, i.e., the siblings, by denying a motion to dismiss filed by the defendants. The 24-page ruling sided with the siblings on every cause of action, including negligence and fraud. The ruling means the case now proceeds to discovery in which both sides gather evidence to support their positions. There’s no timeline on when the lawsuit might be decided.