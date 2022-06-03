Four agencies have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Colorado Springs seeking to force changing the city's elections from April to November.
Citizens Project, Colorado Latinos Vote, the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region and the Black/Latino Leadership Coalition filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver on June 1. The group is represented by the Election Law Clinic at Harvard Law School.
The lawsuit argues that Colorado Springs is "nearly alone" among Colorado cities and towns to hold its city election in April of odd-numbered years, noting that only three of the state's 25 most populous cities and towns do so — Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Grand Junction.
"The timing of Colorado Springs’ elections for City Council and Mayor massively disadvantages Hispanic and Black residents," the lawsuit notes. "Only about 16% of the City’s non-white registered voters participate in these April off-year elections. In contrast, the turnout rate for white registered voters is around 32%. This racial disparity dwarfs those often seen in Voting Rights Act cases."
"The unusual timing of Colorado Springs’ municipal elections causes this enormous racial disparity. In elections held in November of even-numbered years, the turnout rate of the City’s non-white registered voters surges to an average of about 64%. The turnout rate of white registered voters rises in November on-year elections, too, but not so dramatically. The ratio of non-white turnout to white turnout therefore spikes by an average of 30 percentage points in November on-year elections — a huge reduction in the racial disparity."
Moreover, the lawsuit alleges, "Hispanic and Black residents are also starkly underrepresented in the City’s government." In the last 10 years, more than 90 percent of successful candidates for Council and mayor were white, it says, and not a single person of color prevailed in the at-large Council election.
"The City’s government is less responsive to the needs and interests of Hispanic and Black residents, too," the lawsuit adds. "Their concerns about police violence, public health, education, housing, and city funding decisions have been pervasively ignored."
Because people of color cannot as easily access the political system, "The City’s Hispanic and Black residents have long endured, and continue to experience, discrimination in income, housing, education, health, and public transportation."
That means the city's election timing works to deny and abridge their right to vote in violation of the Voting Rights Act, the lawsuit contends.
The suit notes that the city can't feasibly argue that holding elections in April saves money, because if they were held in November, the city could share the cost of the election with others who place candidate races or ballot measures on the ballot.
The timing of elections is vested in the City Charter, and deviates from state law mandates for municipalities to hold elections in November through the city's home-rule powers.
The lawsuit maintains that the Voting Rights Act applies to election timing and that "all three branches of the federal government have confirmed this understanding."
Arguing that election timing is discriminatory, the lawsuit notes that in the city’s last three elections in 2017, 2019, and 2021, the turnout of Hispanic registered voters was approximately 17 percent, 19 percent, and 12 percent, respectively, compared to white turnout of 34 percent, 36 percent, and 26 percent, respectively. In contrast Hispanic turnout was 72 percent, 50 percent and 69 percent in November elections held in 2016, 2018 and 2020, respectively.
Numbers for black voter turnout are similar, the lawsuit says.
One example of resulting discrimination cited in the lawsuit is the removal of Councilor Yolanda Avila from the El Paso County Public Health Board. Avila represents the diverse southeast District 4. Council replaced her with Dave Donelson, a white man who represents District 1, a predominantly white district.
The lawsuit quotes Avila saying, "It’s another way to suppress my voice and the voice of my district.”
The lawsuit seeks the following:
• Declare that the timing of Colorado Springs’ April off-year municipal elections violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
• Permanently enjoin Colorado Springs from holding future non-November municipal elections.
• Award Plaintiffs their attorneys’ fees and costs of the lawsuit.
“Holding elections in April makes the city government less accountable to the urgent needs of our community,” Chuck Montoya, Executive Director of Colorado Latinos Vote, said in a release.
Michael Williams, executive director of Citizens Project, said, “The timing of our City elections forces us to turn our time and energy away from the important advocacy work we do during the State Legislative Session, diminishing our ability to serve the community."
Shelly Roehrs, spokesperson of League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region, called for "all people" to be included in the democratic process. When people of color are barred from the municipal political process, then the city can "practically ignore their needs."
Finally, Carolyn Kalaskie, President of the Black/Latino Leadership Coalition, noted that discriminatory impacts from April elections have "real consequences" for city government by precluding the voice of people of color.
The lawsuit has been assigned to Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty. A scheduling conference has been set for August 2 in federal court, Denver.
We've reached out to the mayor's office and Council President Tom Strand for a comment. Watch for an update.
Read the lawsuit here: