A massive mural that will be mounted onto a Palmer High School building on Boulder Street at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, is designed to honor contributions of women through the years, most notably toward achieving the right to vote.
But the El Paso County GOP chair, Vickie Tonkins, has issued a news release smearing the project as depicting "Democrat prejudice" with "no educational value" because it doesn't include likenesses of all the women who played a role in gaining rights for women throughout the nation's history.
"... the mural contains the dubious word choices (“equity”, for instance, where the word “equality” should be used) and the race-specific application of concepts that modern Marxists are famous for," Tonkins wrote in the release. "None of the strong Western Christian women whose works made the suffrage movement possible are included, instead there is mislabeled, misstated and inaccurate information."
She even accused the artist of create "an image of a Caucasian looking [Vice President] Kamala Harris."
Here's the GOP news release:
Thing is, says League spokeswoman Shelly Roehrs, Tonkins has known about this mural during the entire 18-month development period and never raised these issues. Tonkins was one of dozens, if not hundreds, of people copied on emails sent out sharing progress on the project.
Only now, on the eve of its dedication is she crying foul, which Roehrs called "hypocritical."
Placement of the mural has been a long time coming, Roehrs says. For several months, the League has been working with Colorado Springs School District 11's facilities and art people to meet the criteria required.
The artist, Shanah Cooley, is a graduate of Palmer High School and was chosen from a panel of League and community members.
The mural, which carries a pricetag of $20,000 that includes the artwork itself and mounting job, originally was envisioned for the Downtown city parking garage on Cascade Avenue but in the end, Mayor John Suthers nixed it.
"We solicited the city for the parking structure on Cascade," Roehrs says. "We went through an elaborate process at the city for nine to 10 months, going through steps and procedures. Because the city doesn't have an executive director for the arts development plan the city wrote several years ago — they still haven't hired that arts partnership person — only one person decides, and that is the mayor."
Roehrs says the mural isn't designed to be a partisan tool. The League adamantly works in nonpartisan ways, she notes, to promote participation in elections and invites elected officials of all parties to its events.
She characterized the mural as "a small little snapshot to start a discussion.
"It doesn't highlight every single woman that is involved [in the nation's history]," she says.
She invited Tonkins to provide curated historical materials to include in backup explanation of the mural.
The mural is not permanent, but will remain in place for some duration, Roehrs says.