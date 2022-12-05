Longtime Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) supporter and former Colorado Springs resident Lee Milner died Dec. 4 in Washington state after a battle with cancer.
Milner, 75, served on the TOPS working committee for many terms and advocated for the local trails, open space and parks system even after he moved to Bellingham, Washington, about two or three years ago for his wife's health.
In an email to friends, former City Councilor Richard Skorman memorialized Milner.
"We all have lots of 'Lee' stories," Skorman wrote. "I still have his 'hello, this is Lee' running through my brain these last several days, from how he always answered the phone. I would always say, 'Lee, I know it’s you, that’s who I called.'
"'This is Lee' did a lot for our Region and our now incredible quality of life. All of us in the 'recreational, trails, open space and park' world owe so much to Lee’s persistence and passion," Skorman continued.
"The few that I know of that probably wouldn’t have happened without Lee’s persistence and his hundreds of hikes and phone calls are: Corral Bluffs, Red Rock, Blodgett Peak Open Space, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, Union Meadows, Airport Prairie, High Chaparal, the completion of the Rock Island Trail and Stratton [Open Space], to name a few. Most of you probably don’t know that he was also a key player in Colorados newest State Park, Fishers Peak, that just opened. And then there were all three TOPs [ballot measures], which he was a tireless volunteer, key leader and strategist for."
Skorman also noted that Milner advocated for the retirement of the Downtown coal-burning Drake Power Plant.
"And then there was the original creation and success of the Trails Coalition, and its transformation to TOSC [Trails and Open Space Coalition]. Lee was instrumental with both," he wrote.
Skorman said the city plans to plant a tree grove to memorialize Milner.
"We should really name the part of the Rock Island trail up near his house, that he fought so hard to complete, as the Lee Milner Trail," Skorman said.
Milner was awarded the Spirit of the Springs Award by Mayor John Suthers in 2017, an award for which he was proud.
"What a loss," Kent Obee, who worked with Milner on many open space and parks projects, says by phone. "Lee was a good personal friend. We first got to know him almost 25 years ago when we were saving the Stratton Open Space. He was one of the key people that made it happen."
Advocates pushed hard to raise money and persuade the city to acquire it, even as a developer was waiting in the wings to build 1,200 homes there, Obee says. "Lee was one of those on the committee that was full steam ahead on saving Stratton."
Obee says Milner doggedly pursued preservation of open space. "There was nobody more persistent in his or her advocacy than Lee," Obee says. "Occasionally, he got himself in trouble for pushing too hard."
While serving on the TOPS Working Committee, he became so aggressive about saving property for open space in the University Park area that "he literally got himself kicked off the committee. He was just driving them crazy."
Most recently, Milner pushed via phone calls and emails to set up a friends group for Jimmy Camp Creek Open Space in northeast Colorado Springs, an area that's yet to be developed, despite the city owning it for years. He got a lot of pushback and wasn't successful.
But Obee notes it's that kind of determination that led to many victories. "I think it's hard to think of a piece of open space he wasn't involved in," he says. "Colorado Springs is a better place because he was here."