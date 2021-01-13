El Paso County Democratic state Reps. Tony Exum (HD-17) and Marc Snyder (HD-18), and Sen. Pete Lee (SD-11) held a Zoom town hall Dec. 22 to outline legislative priorities for the 2021 session, which is set to begin Jan. 13. Education, housing and criminal justice reforms were the main topics addressed by the lawmakers, who acknowledged the impact COVID-19 will have on legislative priorities, despite the special session that concluded Dec. 2, 2020, to provide emergency relief to Coloradans.
Education funding is expected to be a major focus, due to disenrollments caused by COVID-19 that have had a profound, negative impact on school districts across the state. “Schools get funded based on the number of kids that they have registered,” said Lee. “I’m pretty sure [Colorado Springs School] District 11 took a pretty significant hit in the number of kids.” According to reporting from The Colorado Sun, D-11’s enrollment fell by 8.2 percent this year, a loss of 2,155 students.
Restoration of 2020 budget cuts are predicted to help districts’ budget woes. “One of the things [Gov. Jared Polis] did in his budget proposals is restore the majority of the cuts that we had to make in the 2020 session,” said Exum. “We had to cut about $3.3 billion out of the budget. The 2021 budget is restoring the majority of those cuts. It’s not going to solve all the problems that the schools are having. Rural residents and low-income families, unfortunately mostly communities of color, didn’t have access. When you went to online learning the kids couldn’t get connected to stay connected with school, and that’s why you’re seeing 20 to 30 percent reduced enrollment in districts. Restoring those cuts are going to help. It’s not going to solve the problem, but it’s going to help districts throughout Colorado Springs and throughout the state reengage those students.”
The recent repeal of the Gallagher Amendment — the law that set residential and non-residential property tax assessment rates in the state constitution that fund school districts — could also help local schools. “Gallagher presents us with a generational opportunity to refigure how we do the school finance formula,” said Snyder, “and it would allow us to recognize the needs, specifically of rural jurisdictions, that really struggle to fund their schools. If we can get Gallagher to allow those residential property rates to come up in a reasonable way, that could be the unforeseen funding source that could really be a game-changer.”
Housing will also be addressed during the session. Gov. Polis’ eviction moratorium expired on Dec. 31 and was not renewed, leaving vulnerable renters, impacted by recent loss of income, without a safety net. “This pandemic has hit all walks of life — low-income and median-income, folks who have lost their jobs or hours that have been cut, struggling to figure out, ‘Do I purchase food this week or do I pay the utility bill?’” said Exum. “We’re going to continue to look at that in the upcoming session, how we can use some of the stimulus money that’s coming with food insecurities, affordable housing, business assistance and whatnot. Those are going to be the focal points and trying to assist our residents in all those different areas from business on down to jobs.”
The pressures of the pandemic have made some legislators consider new options to address the shortage of affordable and attainable housing in Colorado Springs. “One thing I’ve recently become aware of is California actually has a cap of 10 percent, [which] is the maximum increase in rent ... on any property,” said Snyder. “I’m generally not in favor of hard, fast rules like that, but I think we’re getting to that crisis point where we need to do something. I look at the local example of Taylor Apartments, which was senior housing. A new owner bought it and decided there’s more money to be made by renting to young people and millennials so the rents have gone up astronomically. That’s not affordable for a senior on a fixed income, so I’ve kind of evolved in my thinking. I’m starting to think some hard guardrails in that space is one of the best things we can do to keep this kind of increasing threat of eviction from growing stronger. I’m open to any kind of legislation now, where a year or two ago I was not enamored with it.”
The pandemic has also encouraged legislators to consider permanent criminal justice reforms. One proposed bill aims to reduce arrests for petty or low-level offenses. Many law enforcement agencies across Colorado have already been reducing arrests, temporarily, to limit crowding in jails during COVID-19. “I was contacted by the sheriffs from around the state,” said Lee, “They said, ‘We would like to memorialize some of these changes we’ve made during COVID so they’ll become statutory.’ I agreed to work with them, to empower sheriffs to more actively manage the jails. What we have learned as a result of this is we don’t have to arrest anywhere near the number of people we’ve been arresting in the past for low-level violations and putting them in jail. We have not created any problems to public safety. People given summonses to return to court are returning and they’re not going out and committing other crimes. It’s almost like COVID gave us the opportunity for a pilot program to reduce the number of people coming into jail and to see how it impacted both jail populations and public safety, and have positive results on both sides.”
Lee will also be working on legislative reforms for juvenile offenders. “We want to concentrate our juvenile justice resources on the kids with the highest needs and the highest risk,” he said. “For too long, in Colorado and elsewhere, we have used the juvenile justice system as a big sledgehammer, one-size-fits-all, and we wrap bunches of services and requirements around kids even though they don’t need it. What the research is telling us about kids that get in trouble when they’re 14, 15, 16 years old, is oftentimes less is more. If you impose lots of requirements, probation and things of that sort, they only penetrate deeper into the system. And the better way to do it — and the research around the nation justifies it — is to concentrate your resources on the kids who are the highest risk and the highest needs. For the lower-level kids, work on cultivating a sense of responsibility and accountability for what they did and repairing the harm to their community. That’s the thrust of the juvenile justice legislation, to divert low-level offenders and medium-level offenders out of the juvenile justice system altogether to try to address their needs and promote their sense of accountability and commitment to community.”
The 2021 legislative session will convene Jan. 13 and then recess until Feb. 16, due to COVID-19. “All the bill-filing deadlines and everything has been moved back to accommodate that schedule,” said Snyder. “There is a lot of talk about trying hard to [conclude the session] by May 30. That gives one month for local school districts and others to look at the budget that we pass and adapt their local budgets accordingly. It can be worked around, we can still get the budgetary requirements done, but I think just for the certainty of Colorado and all our wonderful communities, we would like to get done in time for the July 1 fiscal year that starts so people will have at least a month to incorporate that into their local budgeting.”