El Paso County is in danger of facing a state-imposed order that would further restrict business and interpersonal interactions due to skyrocketing numbers of COVID-19 positive tests, local officials announced during an Oct. 23 news conference.
In fact, El Paso County Commission Chair Mark Waller said the region has until Oct. 30 to come up with a plan to bring those numbers down, which Mayor John Suthers' spokesperson Jamie Fabos said reached 217.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The positivity rate is now 5.34 percent.
Those numbers far exceed what's allowed to keep the region's businesses open to groups of 175 people or 50 percent capacity.
"The governor told us unless we come up with a mitigation plan, they will likely take us into much further restrictions," Waller said. "We asked the governor if we could have two weeks to come up with a plan. They said we’ve got until next Friday to come up with a plan, and if they don’t approve that plan, we will likely be under restrictions by the state."
The news conference served as another call to action for people to comply with the basic protocols of wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing.
"We all want to keep our community healthy, make sure children stay in schools and businesses stay open," Waller said. "We all must individually do our part."
El Paso County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Robin Johnson called for people to double down on following safety guidelines.
Suthers called a spike in hospitalizations "particularly disconcerting," especially with winter and the holidays "at our doorstep."
Noting people's "COVID fatigue," a resurgence of informal groups who don't wear masks and "lax" workplaces, Suthers said, "Each one of us can make sacrifices to turn this trend around."
He recommended people not attend indoor gatherings with non-family members.
"Make holiday plans that will foster your family’s health, not jeopardize it," Suthers said.
Meantime, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), citing an "alarming increase" in COVID hospitalizations, amended its safer-at-home public health order to limit personal gatherings in all counties at all safer-at-home levels. The revised order reduces the size of personal gatherings to no more than 10 people from no more than two separate households. Those restrictions won't apply to El Paso County, which is under a separate set of protocols, but they could if the state doesn't accept the area's new mitigation plan.
Recent case investigation data show that, since July, social gatherings and community exposures have become more common, the state said in a news release, which suggests people have become less concerned about spreading the virus and are interacting more closely with a greater number of households.
“We are asking all Coloradans to act with an abundance of caution to reverse these worrying trends. Right now, the virus is spreading when people from multiple households attend gatherings. We need to keep gatherings smaller and with people from fewer households — we are asking everyone to ‘shrink their bubble’ to reduce the spread,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE, said in a release. “Please take every effort to reduce contact with members of other households. If you can work remotely, please do so to reduce contact with other individuals. Taking action now can prevent your loved ones from getting sick, and help us save lives and avoid stricter public health orders in the future.”
Asked during the news conference if he would impose new guidelines on Colorado Springs, Suthers said he wants to leave those judgments to the health experts. However, he added, "To the extent there is a need for local restrictions that aren’t being done on the state level, I would listen to public health and could act if they could convince me [of their necessity]."
But he said he doesn't see a need to take action beyond what the state has imposed.
Local officials urged residents to visit the Public Health dashboard for up-to-date information on COVID trends.