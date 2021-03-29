Only 11 percent of ballots had been returned in the city election by March 26, the Colorado Springs City Clerk's Office reports.
As of that date, 33,406 ballots had been received from the 303,000 mailed.
At the same point in the 2019 election, the Clerk's Office had received 32,191, the Clerk's Office says, or just over 12 percent, but that year, 265,084 ballots were sent out.
Ultimately, the 2019 city election drew ballots from 37 percent of those who received them. In 2017, 31.7 percent of voters cast ballots in the city election, which involved 262,854 ballots.
The takeaway is that it's time to get your ballot filled in and dropped at a drop box or mailed in. Your ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, April 6.
For more information, check out this site.
This year, voters are selecting six district representatives on the nine-member City Council and voting on Issue 1, which would expand the number of words allowed in a ballot title.