Manitou Council rejects voter-approved sales tax

The Manitou Arts, Cultural, and Heritage (MACH) Board, implemented to oversee funding from the MACH sales tax, will distribute 34 percent (expected to be around $40,000) of that funding to Manitou Springs-based arts, cultural and heritage projects in a series of grants.

Manitou Springs citizens and nonprofits are eligible to apply, and organizations outside of Manitou Springs may apply in partnership with a Manitou Springs nonprofit, according to a news release. Applications are due Jan. 31, 2021. The MACH Board will review applications and make recommendations to City Council; award announcements will be made by mid-April.

At a special work session Dec. 3 to finalize the application process, the board expressed a desire for people — especially young artists — to propose new, unique projects and initiatives. High school students are encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit manitouspringsgov.com or email MACHBoard@manitouspringsco.gov.

Tags

Associate Editor

Alissa Smith is the associate editor of the Colorado Springs Indy, and has lived in Colorado Springs since 1996. She has coordinated listings, curated featured events, herded cats, and both edited and contributed to Queer & There.