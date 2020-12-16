The Manitou Arts, Cultural, and Heritage (MACH) Board, implemented to oversee funding from the MACH sales tax, will distribute 34 percent (expected to be around $40,000) of that funding to Manitou Springs-based arts, cultural and heritage projects in a series of grants.
Manitou Springs citizens and nonprofits are eligible to apply, and organizations outside of Manitou Springs may apply in partnership with a Manitou Springs nonprofit, according to a news release. Applications are due Jan. 31, 2021. The MACH Board will review applications and make recommendations to City Council; award announcements will be made by mid-April.
At a special work session Dec. 3 to finalize the application process, the board expressed a desire for people — especially young artists — to propose new, unique projects and initiatives. High school students are encouraged to apply.
For more information, visit manitouspringsgov.com or email MACHBoard@manitouspringsco.gov.