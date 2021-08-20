It's no secret that Manitou Springs is populated with a lot of tree huggers.
And they just can't seem to let go. To satisfy that separation anxiety, the city is planning an auction later this month to sell wood from 12 Siberian elm trees that had to be removed from the town for the Beckers Lane infrastructure improvement project.
Instead of ditching the wood in a landfill or burning it up in fireplaces, Manitou sent them to be milled and kiln dried by the Colorado Springs Sawmill in Penrose. The project was funded by the Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority.
The planks produced by the mill measure approximately 2 inches thick and 4 to 8 feet long, though they vary in sizes and shapes.
Now the wood planks are being put up for auction "to further promote tree planting and friendly landscapes within Manitou Springs."
The auction, which will follow a silent auction format, will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Manitou City Hall.
All revenue will go to tree planting and gardening by the Manitou Parks Department.
So what can we expect to pay to get one of these gems?
Alex Telfry, Manitou's public information and engagement officer, tells the Indy via email, "That is a great question that we are grappling with currently. It depends a lot on if there is a live edge, the texture of the wood, as well as irregularities and other things...."
Officials are working to establish base prices and bidding increments, he says.
“Although the removal of trees is our last resort, it is great to see these Siberian Elm Trees become useful for planting more trees and gardens within Manitou Springs,” Mayor John Graham said in a release.