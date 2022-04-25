Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers continued his unorthodox endorsements by announcing support of Undersheriff Joe Roybal in the June 28 primary election. (Usually, party leaders don't pick sides in party primaries.)
Suthers previously endorsed Dr. Leon Kelly in the coroner's race. Kelly faces primary opponent Rae Weber, who has no experience in forensic medicine or pathology and embraces the right-wing of the party.
Same goes for the sheriff's race. Roybal's GOP opponents have said, according to The Gazette, that they'll be "constitutional" sheriffs, meaning they'll place their own authority above that of federal law enforcement officials. Those candidates are Todd Watkins and Greg Maxwell. Maxwell, for example, says on his campaign website that he won't enforce the red-flag law, because it's unconstitutional. No court has yet ruled it to be unconstitutional.
Anyway, Suthers said in a release: "I have gotten to know Joe Roybal over the past several months. My conversations with Joe have convinced me he is the obvious choice for our next El Paso County Sheriff. His in-depth knowledge and extensive experience at all levels of the EPSO have given him the insight and vision to take the office into the future. He has the wisdom and fortitude we need in our in our law enforcement community?"
Roybal has served with the Sheriff's Office for nearly 27 years, and has logged time in floor security, court and transport, internal affairs, intake and release, special response team, Metro, Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence, a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Team, concealed handgun permits, inmate classification, training, recruiting, and budget and finance.
He's lived in Colorado Springs his entire life and, as the release said, "will uphold his oath to the United States and Colorado Constitutions."