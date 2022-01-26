Following passage of measure 2D in November, the city has formed a Wildfire Mitigation Advisory Committee.
The measure calls for removing brush and trees to subdue wildfire risk, using $20 million in tax revenue collected above caps imposed by the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.
The committee, comprised of 12 people schooled in fire practices as well as community representatives, will hold its first meeting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 at 375 Printers Parkway.
The committee will advise the Colorado Springs Fire Department in how the money will be spent and "work in coordination with Mayor John Suthers and Colorado Springs Fire Department Chief Randy Royal, Fire Marshall Brett Lacey and Wildfire Program Administrator Ashely Whitworth to pursue and accomplish the goals and objectives of the project. "
City Councilors Dave Donelson, who represents the northwest District 1, and Stephannie Fortune, newly appointed to represent the west and southwest District 3, will serve as non-voting liaisons.
The committee's members, in alphabetical order:
- Tom Barter, U.S. Forest Service
- Dan Battin, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office fire warden
- Bob Chastain, president & CEO of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
- Robert Fisher, Fort Carson Fire fire chief
- John Forsett, Manitou Springs fire chief and member of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Fire Chiefs
- Meggan Herington, community member
- Malcolm Johnson, community member
- Joe Murphy, forester and wildland fire program manager at the Air Force Academy
- Dave Root, Colorado State Forest Service forester
- Dick Standaert, community member
- Jeremy Taylor, forest program manager at Colorado Springs Utilities
- Dennis Will, city of Colorado Springs forester
