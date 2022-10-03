Mayor John Suthers' staff presented the mayor's 2023 city budget on Monday, Oct. 3, which totals $420.3 million and includes funds for 15 more police officers, 32 additional firefighters and $11.3 million for employee raises.
The budget is $23.3 million higher than the 2022 budget.
Suthers himself didn't present the budget, because he's taking personal time, his Chief of Staff Jeff Greene said. Greene and Finance Director Charae McDaniel stood in for that task, briefing the media Monday morning.
It's Suthers' final budget. He leaves office next June after serving two four-year terms. Voters will elect his replacement at the April city election.
Suthers' first general fund budget, which covers traditional city services such as public safety and parks, totaled $266.8 million in 2016. (He inherited a $258.7 million budget for 2015 when he took office that year.)
Inflation alone has pushed that 2016 general fund figure to $329.2 million in 2022 dollars, but a robust economy that has generated increasing amounts of sales tax — the city's primary source of revenue — has enabled higher spending.
If all funds are considered, including enterprise funds such as parking, stormwater, city golf courses and Colorado Springs Airport, and special funds, such as the Trails Open Space and Parks special tax and a tax for road improvements called 2C, the total budget tops $1 billion.
That compares to the all-funds total of $527.8 million in the 2016 budget, Suthers' first after taking office in 2015. Part of that growth stems from Suthers' success in persuading voters to approve 2C that pumps about $70 million a year into roads, and stormwater, which raises about $30 million a year. Those taxes will expire in coming years — 2C in 2025, and stormwater in 2033.
Although the proposed budget calls for spending $926,000 in 2023 to add 15 police officers toward the end of next year and vehicles for positions added in 2022, Greene said the Colorado Springs Police Department remains 70 officers short of its authorized strength. Police Chief Adrian Vasquez is moving toward a constant hiring and training model, rather than hosting one or two training academies per year, Greene said.
Suthers wants $1.63 million to fund 32 new firefighter positions to staff two new fire stations slated to become operational in 2024. One is located in the northeast part of the city and the other is the city's agreement to absorb the existing Colorado Centre fire station in the city's southeast into city operations. The latter will serve portions of Banning Lewis Ranch within the city as well as areas lying outside the city, for which Colorado Centre district will reimburse the city.
Raises include a 3 percent market adjustment and up to 4 percent for pay for performance, McDaniel said. Not unlike other governments and private businesses, the city has experienced attrition and difficulty in filling jobs, as recently reported by the Colorado Springs Business Journal and the Indy.
Another $10.1 million would address increasing insurance premiums, fuel and utility services, along with rises in contracted services, such as animal control and election costs.
The city is forecasting only a 3 percent rise in sales tax revenues next year based on current economic conditions.
Other budget highlights:
• Continued funding of $928,000 for the 11 new positions that were added as part of the Keep It Clean COS campaign that was initiated last spring. In 2022, the city expended one-time funding of $2 million for new equipment to combat litter and clean up streets and medians and will continue funding the positions on an ongoing basis to help keep our city beautiful
• $3.1 million for increased staffing across several city departments to address expanding demand for services, including additional staff for Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services to provide two positions for Garden of the Gods park and four Rangers for urban park and trail safety, and for Public Works to provide 12 positions to address state mandated utility locates and address increased service demands related to city growth
• $1.57 million continued funding for the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act operating and capital programs, including a new Language Access Coordinator
• $500,000 of continued funding to support shelter bed operations for the homeless population
• $1.2 million additional funding to Mountain Metro Transit for increased contract and other operating costs to sustain transit services
• $1.55 million increased funding to address Information Technology core infrastructure, applications and cybersecurity
The city's mill levy will not change, but McDaniel said the city will forfeit $3.1 million back to property owners on their tax bills in the form of a credit. Using the tax credit enables the city to reinstate that portion of the mill levy in a subsequent year, if property tax revenues fall.
Despite all the spending Suthers proposes, the city predicts it will end 2023 with reserves that total 20 percent of its general fund, higher than the 16.6 percent recommended by a government finance officers group.
On Oct. 17, City Council will hold a budget work session from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The public will get a chance to weigh in during a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Council's budget mark-up session will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 14.
Council will consider the 2023 budget on first reading on Nov. 22 and on second reading Dec. 13.
Read Suthers' message to Council:
Colorado Springs Utilities budget is separate from the city's spending plan. The agency has proposed a 26 percent budget increase next year, to nearly $1.6 billion, largely to account for an expected spike in natural gas prices this winter. Utilities passes on fuel costs to customers.