In an unusual move, Mayor John Suthers has issued a news release endorsing Dr. Leon Kelly for county coroner in the June 28 Republican primary race. Normally, the party faithful don't endorse in primaries.
Kelly, the incumbent who's served as El Paso County as coroner the last four years and as deputy coroner for years before that, is being challenged by a hard-right candidate who's billed herself as the "freedom" doctor. Rae Weber, an osteopath, jumped into the race at the last minute and gained top ballot position at the GOP county assembly in March.
"As a former District Attorney and State Attorney General as well as the current Mayor of Colorado Springs, I know how critical it is to our safety and security to have the highest level of professional expertise at our coroner’s office," Suthers' news release said.
"It is for this reason, I am enthusiastically endorsing and imploring you to support and vote for Dr. Leon Kelly for El Paso County Coroner. Dr. Kelly is a nationally respected board-certified forensic pathologist who has contributed immeasurably to the well-being of this community," Suthers said. "I have watched Dr. Kelly lead our efforts to combat teen and veteran suicide, the opioid crisis, and now a fentanyl epidemic. During a global pandemic, Dr. Kelly stepped forward to get our businesses and schools open quickly and safely through common-sense, science-based approaches that directly contributed to the fastest economic recovery of any Colorado city.
"This community has been blessed with Dr. Kelly’s knowledge, commitment, and leadership for more than a decade," he added. "It is up to El Paso County Republican voters to ensure that our community continues to have the highest possible expertise in this critical position."
The release also noted:
• Kelly has performed over 4,000 forensic autopsies, with over 60,000 death investigations under his leadership.
• He has testified and consulted in hundreds of criminal trials across the Rocky Mountain region.
• Kelly also directs Colorado's only in-house forensic toxicology laboratory.
• He serves on the board of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), spearheads an initiative on the prevention of veteran suicide as well as the fentanyl/opioid crisis.
He's lived here since 2003 with his wife and two children.
Weber doesn't have a campaign website that the Indy could find. She's a member of FEC United, a hard right group that promotes the falsehood that Joe Biden didn't win the 2020 election. According to the state's campaign finance filings website, she hasn't filed a report so far because she just became a candidate on March 17.
Kellyhas raised $7,360 so far. The next reports are due June 7.