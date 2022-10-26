Mayor John Suthers doesn't approve of "getting high for fun," and asserts that if people use too much marijuana, they will refuse to work, lose their minds and jump off buildings.
He's been beating the drum against Issues 300 and 301 this election season, appearing in TV and radio ads to undermine the two questions on the Nov. 8 ballot. Those measures, respectively, would legalize recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs and impose a 5 percent tax on it.
But Suthers took his opposition to a new level in a podcast called "The 719 Perspective with Chloe" [Brooks-Kistler], a senior at Colorado College.
Besides disparaging pot users — "We're creating zombies out there" — he wasn't very flattering about the voters who are entrusted with deciding whether to allow recreational sales within the city limits.
"I’m skeptical there’s a highly, highly informed electorate out there that’s going to make informed decisions," he said.
Suthers emphasizes in the podcast that Colorado Springs' economic development profile would be elevated if it can continue to boast the city "has thus far chosen not to embrace the public policy of getting high for fun."
He also demonized the marijuana industry as "just want[ing] to make as much money as they can" and "spiking" pot with dangerously high THC content — so dangerous, in fact, that parents have told him about their kids who got "hooked" on pot and "started jumping off buildings." (There are cases where people who had used marijuana did jump off buildings, in New York and Colorado, but at least two of those cases involved overconsumption of weed that conflicted with the recommended use, or weed laced with another drug.)
Suthers' warnings sound a lot like Reefer Madness, a 1936 American film about the ills of weed, portrayed as the cause of people becoming involved in murder and attempted rape.
Despite all the drawbacks of pot, though, Suthers predicted the two ballot measures have a "good chance" of passing, because, "The industry is going to pour millions and millions [into the 'vote yes' campaign. These people are unconscionable. They don't care what damage they do to public health. They just want to make as much money as they can."
Suthers fears Colorado Springs making recreational cannabis available, like many cities and towns have in the decade since voters statewide approved it in 2012, will contribute to luring users into abusing opioids such as fentanyl and lead to "greater levels of addiction."
"If you tell me that’s not a gateway to serious drug use, you’re being naïve," Suthers says, noting that he's spoken to "at least 1,000 drug addicts," 95 percent of whom said their addiction began with drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana in 7th or 8th grade. (It's generally held that marijuana has an impact on young, still-developing brains, which is why laws prohibit sales of marijuana to youth.)
But research doesn't support that most marijuana users advance to narcotics and other dangerous drugs. A 2020 National Institute on Drug Abuse study found that while research shows that cannabis is "likely to precede use of other licit and illicit substances and the development of addiction to other substances" that "the majority of people who use marijuana do not go on to use other, 'harder' substances."
Here's what the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says about pot as a gateway drug.
But in Suthers' opinion, the gateway effect is also why he disapproves of liquor.
"I wish there were fewer liquor stores," he says in the podcast, because booze has had "a terrible adverse impact on our society, no question about it."
He also asserts that 50 percent of all alcohol sold is sold to alcoholics.
Some excerpts from the podcast:
"Doctors in urban areas tell me that virtually every night they see young people with psychotic episodes [caused by cannabis]. Most of those people are not insured. You and I are paying for them to be treated. A third of Social Security disability rolls are estimated to be people who are drug addicted. You can’t get a disability retirement if that’s what you cite [as the reason you can't work]. Typically they cite personality and mood disorders, but a third of the people we’re paying to not work in this country are simply drug addicted and a lot of them are marijuana users."
(We couldn't find that data point for ourselves, so we asked the mayor to provide it. We did find this advisory about Social Security explaining that addiction in itself is not a basis for being granted disability payments. We'll update this story when we hear from the mayor.)
Complaining of the "schizophrenia" of a drug policy in which the government promotes the use of marijuana by taxing it, he says, "All of a sudden we’re shocked, shocked, shocked … that they’re [marijuana users] taking opioids and fentanyl. I just don’t buy that. We’d have a lot fewer opioid abusers if we weren’t sanctioning and ultimately promoting marijuana use by younger people."
The "vote yes" campaign takes issue with that correlation, which is explained later.
"I honestly believe that Colorado Springs has been better off being able to say, 'Yeah, you can buy drugs around us, if you want to get high for fun, but it’s not something we sanction'.... I like being able to say, 'Colorado Springs has thus far chosen not to embrace the public policy of getting high for fun,'" Suthers says.
That claim could work in Colorado Springs' favor when recruiting employers, he says. "I honestly believe it can be an attraction. I just came out of a meeting a half hour ago with a company that is in precision manufacturing. Everybody that they employ has to pass a drug test. They’re looking for communities where they’re likely to have more people who can pass a drug test."
He also said marijuana use has become so pervasive that the Colorado Springs Police Department is considering changing the requirement for applicants from not having used pot within three years to not having used pot within one year.
He calls medical marijuana "a joke" and says that allowing home grows was "a terrible mistake" because they encourage the proliferation of use.
Suthers also says users don't even know what they're getting. "I just saw a study about all the contaminants in commercial marijuana grown in Colorado, including feces," he said.
He predicted that widespread legalization will give rise eventually to massive lawsuits in which plaintiffs argue, "You knew what the impact of high potency marijuana was on the brain" and collect large judgments, much like what happened to the tobacco industry.
Asked about the "Your Choice Colorado Springs" campaign's selection of those words, indicating a desire to let the voters decide, Suthers made the comment about doubting the electorate is "highly, highly informed."
"I’ve spent a lot of my 7.5 years as mayor trying to overcome all the bad decisions voters made in doing away with stormwater fees, following [anti-tax activist] Doug Bruce, anti-tax down the Pied Piper path because they made bad decisions. We’ve had to raise billions and billions of dollars to correct those problems," Suthers says on the podcast.
He's referring to voters' decision in the early 1990s to abolish the city's half-cent capital improvements sales tax, which thrust the city into a decades-long deterioration of infrastructure without a dedicated revenue source, and voters' decision in 2009 that led to the shelving of the city's stormwater fees.
On the other hand, Suthers convinced the electorate to support his five-year sales tax for roads, adopted by voters in 2015 and extended for another five years in 2019, and a 20-year stormwater fee, approved by voters in 2017 after the EPA sued the city for noncompliance with stormwater drainage.
Asked about Suthers' podcast, Your Choice Colorado Springs campaign manager Anthony Carlson says, "The most disappointing thing to come out of that interview was his adamant response that you can’t trust the voters of Colorado Springs to make a decision on this matter. That is exactly why the citizens put this on the ballot, because it’s time voters get to decide this issue rather than politicians."
As for comparing alcohol to cannabis, Carlson notes that Colorado law limits the amount of pot someone can buy to one ounce. "Alcohol is a substance we know the effects of. It’s well documented, but people can still go buy it to their heart’s content," he says. "There’s an extra level of responsibility put on the cannabis industry. Sales are limited to one ounce. You can buy as much 150-proof liquor as you want and take it home.
"I would argue that’s much more dangerous than going to the store and buying an ounce of cannabis to consume in the privacy of your own home," Carlson says.
Lastly, Carlson took issue with blaming marijuana for the opioid crisis.
Pointing to this National Institute on Drug Abuse report, he notes in an email that research has found that 8 percent to 12 percent of people who are prescribed an opioid for chronic pain end up dependent. "When you consider how many people are prescribed opioids every day that number is absolutely astounding," he says.
Also, 80 percent of people who abuse heroin started out misusing prescription opioids, he notes.
"Our opioid problem has zero to do with marijuana," he says. "It has everything to do with prescription pain killers."
If the measures pass, the estimated $15 million a year the tax would generate would be channeled to public safety programs, mental health services and post traumatic stress disorder treatment programs for veterans.