The city has scheduled a neighborhood meeting for Oct. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to hear from residents about gating Old Stage Road at night. The meeting will be held at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High, 1200 W. Cheyenne Road.
In the meeting announcement, the city said one idea is to install a time-activated gate to replace the existing gate, located just past the hairpin turn where the road surface changes from pavement to gravel.
The area for the proposed new gate would be located just above the mailbox turnaround on the City’s asphalt property. The proposal is for the gate to remain open during the day and be closed one way only, westbound on Old Stage Road, in the late evening through the early morning hours.
"The City seeks to gain the public’s input on several aspects of the proposed gate including how it would function, hours of access and restricted access, how property owners and their authorized guests as well as road users would gain access/egress, monitoring, and other aspects," the announcement says.
The city also wants to hear other suggestions for addressing public safety concerns along Old Stage Road.