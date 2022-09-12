So far, the committee formed to promote an extension of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales tax has collected $34,000 from entities from out of state or from the Denver area.
Only $2,000 has come from contributors in Colorado Springs, the Coalition to Extend PPRTA committee's first campaign finance report shows. It was filed with the Colorado Secretary of State on Sept. 1.
The measure on the Nov. 8 ballot seeks to extend the 55 percent of the 1 percent sales tax for 10 years. The balance of the 1 percent is permanent and funds maintenance and transit.
The largest amount came from Clayton Properties Group (Oakwood Homes Land Co.) of Denver, at $15,000. Oakwood Homes has been busy building new homes in northeast Colorado Springs for years.
Next, AECOM Technology Corp., of Austin, Texas, gave $10,000.
Other donors: Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, Greenwood Village, $3,500; Wilson & Co. of Albuquerque, New Mexico, $3,000, and Move Colorado of Denver, $2,500.
Two local donors — Walker Schooler District Managers and Campbell Homes, each gave $1,000.
The campaign finance report shows no spending so far.
It's early in the campaign, but previous campaigns in support of local infrastructure ballot measures have cost a bundle. In 2015, the "vote yes" committee for Mayor John Suthers' roads tax, known as 2C, spent over $400,000, while the 2017 ballot measure seeking approval of stormwater fees spanning 20 years, also proposed and supported by Suthers, spent roughly $500,000. Both prevailed.
The PPRTA tax was first approved by voters in 2014. The funds are divided between capital projects (55 percent), maintenance projects (35 percent), and transit (10 percent).
Voters approved the collection of the 55 percent for capital projects with a 10-year sunset ending December 31, 2014.
In November 2012, voters approved an extension until 2024. The maintenance and transit portions of the tax are not subject to sunset provisions