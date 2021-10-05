"Vote yes" committees for the city of Colorado Springs' two ballot issues on the Nov. 2 ballot are drawing big money, with most coming from the usual suspects — construction companies, police and fire organizations, philanthropists, and developers.
The committee Yes for Trails, Open Space and Parks is promoting the city's measure 2C, which would double the tax for trails, open space and parks, extend it for 20 years and realign how the money is spent with a third going to administration and maintenance.
The committee, overseen by former Republican House member Catherine "Kit" Roupe, has raised $147,170 as of Sept. 26, according to its Oct. 1 filing. The committee has spent $6,175.67.
A Safer Colorado Springs committee is pushing for passage of 2D, which seeks permission to keep $20 million in excess revenue in 2021 under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights to be used to create a fire mitigation fund. It's being overseen by political operative Anthony Carlson.
The committee raised $98,355 as of Sept. 26, according to its Oct. 1 filing.
The TOPS committee's donors, all from Colorado Springs unless otherwise noted, include:
$15,000 — Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs (HBA)
$10,000 — Trails and Open Space Coalition; Rachel Damioli; GE Johnson; Katherine Loo; Colorado Springs Forward; Development Management Inc. (a David Jenkins company); The O'Neill Group Co.; Gary Loo
$7,500 — Schmidt Construction
$5,000 — Pikes Peak Marathon Inc.; La Plata Communities; Allison Valley Development Inc.; LH Capital LLC, Dallas
$2,500 — Colorado Springs Police Protective Association; AA Construction.
$2,000 — Apartment Association of Colorado Springs.
The committee paid public relations and marketing firm Blakely + Co. $5,978 for signs and printing. It also spent money on bank fees and sign permits, and paid Theodore Weiss, son of Indy founder and owner John Weiss, $82 for surveying.
A Safer Colorado Springs committee's donors include:
$10,000 — Timothy Hansen (Broadmoor finance vice president); GE Johnson; Katherine Loo; Gary Loo
$5,000 — HBA; Apartment Association of Southern Colorado; Development Management Inc.; Classic Land Development; The O'Neill Group Co.; Issues Mobilization Committee, Englewood; Colorado Springs Forward; Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Local 5
$2,500 — Colorado Springs Police Protective Association; AA Construction; Allison Valley Development Co.; La Plata Communities
As a footnote, Mayor John Suthers and Chief of Staff Jeff Greene gave $200 each to each of the committees.
A third committee, Homeowners for Fairness, is campaigning for approval of measure 6B, which would form Briargate General Improvement District and abolish the Special Improvement Maintenance District that covers the Briargate area. This measure would add roughly 2,500 properties to the tax rolls to fund maintenance of common areas.
Those property owners have benefitted for years from a tax on about 7,500 other property owners, and proponents argue all property owners in the district should pay their fair share. It's unclear how the 2,500 property owners have been left off the tax rolls. Only residents of the proposed district will vote on the measure.
The committee, whose treasurer is Frederick Dudek, has raised $7,500, mostly from developers and the HBA, and so far not spent anything.
The next reports aren't due until Oct. 29, five days before the Nov. 2 election.