City Councilor Wayne Williams has amassed $128,500 for his 2023 mayoral run, according to an annual filing he made in late April.
No other candidates have filed a campaign finance report, and likely won't until the first due date in October.
Williams report shows he started with $2,314, has received $127,975 in contributions and spent $1,790, leaving him with $128,499 on hand.
Williams has been seeking the mayor's job since at least May 2021, according to expenses he logged. He was elected to an at-large Council seat in April 2019, and previously served as a county commissioner, clerk and recorder and Colorado secretary of state.
Williams is a lawyer, who values his law practice at $50,000, as stated in an annual disclosure of private business interests.
He faces lawyer Darryl Glenn, a former county commissioner and City Councilor; Longinos Gonzalez Jr., a currently serving county commissioner; businessman Yemi Mobolade, and Council President Tom Strand.
Mayor John Suthers can't seek a third term due to term limits.
Williams' largest contribution came from Schmidt Construction at $20,000, which also incurred an expense of $1,409 to host a breakfast on Williams' campaign's behalf in April.
He's received two $5,000 contributions from: Jim Johnson, GE Johnson Construction, and Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association, Centennial. He also received $2,500 each from Development Management Inc., and Norwood Limited Inc., both controlled by developer David Jenkins.
Williams has snared many $2,500 contributions from businesses and developers, and also from Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin. Williams serves as chairman of the Utilities Board.
He also received $2,000 from his wife, Holly Williams, who is seeking re-election to her El Paso County Commission seat and must surmount the June 28 primary election to secure a spot on the November election ballot.
Williams announced his candidacy on Feb. 2 and many donations are dated Feb. 7, the date of the event funded by Schmidt Construction.
Williams' first expenses listed for his 2023 mayoral run was a "meeting expense" of $42.79 paid to MacKenzie's Chop House.
Read his report here: