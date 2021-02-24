A memorial installed Oct. 3 at town-owned Monument Cemetery as part of an Eagle Scout's project is drawing criticism from local residents, who asked the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) to seek its removal.
The monument, funded largely by donations through the VFW Foundation, was made possible through efforts of boy scout Michael Carlson, aided by other scouts and leaders of Boy Scout Troop 8 of St. Matthias Episcopal Church, according to The Tribune.
The memorial has this inscription: “Only two defining forces have ever offered to die for you, Jesus Christ and the American soldier. One died for your soul, the other died for your freedom. We honor those who made freedom a reality.”
Mikey Weinstein, founder of the MRFF, sent a letter Feb. 23 to Monument Mayor Don Wilson, calling erection of the memorial a "blatant" violation of the constitution.
The letter states, "It is simply unconstitutional for your Town to be using taxpayer funds to promote any religious faith, as herein, Christianity.
"The obviously and incontrovertibly sectarian, Christian proselytizing message of that Veterans Memorial would be absolutely fine in a private cemetery, but in a publicly maintained and controlled cemetery, as in this instant matter, it is quite unconstitutional and illegal."
Citing a Supreme Court case, the letter also notes that retaining religiously expressive monuments is different from erecting new ones. "Because the City’s display is newly created and erected, the City cannot claim any presumption of constitutionality," Weinstein wrote.
Weinstein also takes issue with the "open display of the trademarked Department of Defense military branch emblems," which he says are "in violation" of DOD instructions that bar use of the branches' insignia in a way "that creates a perception of DoD endorsement of any non-federal entity or its products and services."
Most notably, the instruction says, "DoD marks may not be licensed for any purpose intended to promote ideological movements, sociopolitical change, religious beliefs (including non-belief), specific interpretations of morality, or legislative/statutory change...."
MRFF "demands" the town either remove the memorial or alter "its current unconstitutional Christian proselytizing message to comply with the United States Constitution's First Amendment (No Establishment Clause)...."
If Monument doesn't take action, MRFF vowed to file a federal lawsuit to gain compliance.
Andy Meyer, of Albuquerque, N.M., is a former scout master who supports MRFF. In an email to the organization shared by Weinstein, Meyer said, "The project clearly was one sided and didn't take into account all the many faiths or atheists of the great men and women who sacrificed their entire life to serve the United States of America and are buried there. As a Scoutmaster for over 20 years, I have mentored over 100 Eagle Scout projects. This should have been stopped in the early process of this youth's idea."
One BSA tenet requires that duty to God recognize multiple religions. It states, "A Scout is reverent. He is reverent toward God. He is faithful in his religious duties and respects the convictions of others in matters of custom and religion."
Mayor Don Wilson tells the Indy via email, " I am currently looking into this and have no comment at this time."
We've also asked Town Manager Mike Foreman for a comment and will circle back if we hear from him.
When the monument was installed, Wilson told The Tribune, “Michael saw veterans were underrepresented here. He didn’t go to the government and say ‘Fix this.’ He decided to fix it himself and asked the government to help. … His leadership and patriotism has bettered our community.” The newspaper also reported the town helped by removing grass around the flagpole and excavating an area for the memorial.