Another multi-story apartment complex is coming to Downtown Colorado Springs, this time on a 1.31-acre vacant lot on the southwest corner of Cimarron and Weber streets.
Formativ, a real estate development and investment firm based in Denver, is proposing a seven-story, 214-unit building with 214 off-street parking stalls. Though the city's requirements allow only 40 percent of parking spaces to be sized for compact cars, Formativ is seeking permission to make more than 60 percent compact size.
The proposal for Cimarron Apartments goes before the Downtown Review Board on June 2 for permission to amend the parking requirement to have more compact spaces, and also because, in brief, the board's permission is needed to make the building seven stories instead of four as dictated by zoning rules in that location.
City planning staff wrote in its report, "The proposed apartment project is well aligned with the Experience Downtown Master Plan, the Form-Based Code, and is consistent with multiple other residential projects in the New South End district of Downtown."
The staff report also notes that Public Works, Traffic Engineering, Colorado Springs Utilities, Water Resource Engineering, Parks and Recreation and other city agencies support the project.
The complex is only the latest in an explosion of construction of multi-family housing in the Downtown area. City spokesman Max D’Onofrio says via email there are roughly 1,700 units currently under construction and the city expects another 1,000 or so to begin construction by the end of this year. Those numbers don't count other apartment projects that are already completed.
The Formativ project has won an endorsement for the project from the Downtown Partnership.
In a letter to Ryan Tefertiller, the city's urban planning manager, the partnership said it "supports the application for the development plan and the associated density bonuses and height warrant."
"The project will transform a surface parking lot to a multistory residential building growing the density desired Downtown. The applicant has paid special attention to the pedestrian experience to create an engaging and sustainable streetscape that matches the character and vibrancy emerging in the new south end. The building itself includes unique architectural details to further activate the pedestrian realm and provide residents unique indoor and outdoor spaces, including the presence of a dog relief area," the letter said.
But Downtown business owner Bob Riefstahl has some questions. In an email to Tefertiller, he said, "There doesn’t seem to be any urban planning consideration for infrastructure needs. What is the city going to do about schools? There’s no where to buy groceries without people driving up and down an overcrowded Nevada west of I25, Walmart or out east on Platte. Why isn’t anyone in city government addressing (or even discussing) infrastructure needs? We can’t continue to build thousands and thousands of apartments without solutions to traffic and infrastructure. I strongly oppose another development."
But the project's architect wrote in a description of the project to the city that the developer has "holistically considered the appropriate development for this transitioning neighborhood."
"We have been careful to understand the programmatic needs of the neighborhood, the contextual grain of Downtown Colorado Springs, and the architectural character that can best complement the future of an energetic environment," wrote Guadalupe Cantu with Davis Partnership Architects. "All of these must combine to nurture smart development, engaging streetscapes and thriving urban activity. Particular emphasis and energy must be focused upon the pedestrian experience that connects our site to the urban fabric and form a relationship with downtown Colorado Springs. Our primary goal for the project is to increase density by providing high quality living, an active pedestrian environment at street level, and create an iconic building at the corners of East Cimarron Street and South Weber Street."
The Downtown Review Board meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. on the 5th floor of the Plaza of the Rockies building.