Pikes Peak United Way is using CARES Act funding from El Paso County and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center to help The Salvation Army Colorado Springs Corps, YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, Hillside Community Center and Early Connections Learning Centers to provide free, full-day supervision and care to students in need during December. Details vary by location; see a full list at tinyurl.com/PPUWSafeSpaces.
Pikes Peak United Way’s program Colorado Springs Promise was used to identify the organizations receiving funding. “Without access to affordable, safe childcare, parents can’t go to work when schools close down,” read a news release from Ellie Mulder, a spokesperson for Pikes Peak United Way. “As the COVID-19 pandemic surges this winter and schools across the region return to distance learning, it is essential that families have access to resources.”
Support for child care providers is one of the issues scheduled to be addressed during the special legislative session that started Nov. 30. During a Nov. 29 news briefing on the special session, Colorado House Majority Leader Alec Garnett announced a proposed bill that would provide $45 million to more than 2,600 child care facilities throughout Colorado.