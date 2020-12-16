Covid Bus

MITRE, a national nonprofit research organization, has released results of a study testing the efficacy of methods meant to reduce exhaled airborne particles, like those that cause COVID-19. The study used buses from Mountain Metropolitan Transit and Colorado Springs School District 11 in over 124 miles of on-the-road testing that yielded 78.3 million data points, according to a news release.

More than 84 test runs on both school buses and low-floor transit buses used a mechanical cough simulator to disperse a test aerosol while the buses drove normal routes between Aug. 3 and Sept. 4, 2020, the release said.

Key findings: Wearing masks reduced overall particle count by an average of 50 percent; opening windows and running dashboard fans reduced particle counts by an average of 84 and 50 percent on school and transit buses, respectively; transit bus HVAC systems, when used with MERV-13 air filters, eliminated airborne particles in four minutes; and back-row seats tend to accumulate more particles.

Learn more at tinyurl.com/MITREBusStudy. 

