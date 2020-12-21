Revenues from traffic and parking meter violations, surcharges and court costs soared in 2019 compared to the previous year, bringing more than $2 million, or 41 percent more in revenue, to the Municipal Court, while the Municipal Court's expenses rose by only 9.5 percent, according to a recent city audit.
The biggest dollar increase was from traffic violations, which rose by nearly 40 percent, from 2018 to 2019. The increase, from $3,572,031 in 2018 to $4,991,177 in 2019, followed a 55 percent increase from the traffic violations revenue in 2017, which totaled $2,301,635.
There's a reason for that. "Starting in 2018, the Chief [of police] increased the emphasis on traffic enforcement as part of the overall strategy to address accidents in the city," Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Jim Sokolik says via email.
Other categories of charges also went up, including parking meter violations (44 percent, to $682,273), surcharges on traffic violations, which were increased from $15 to $20 effective June 29, 2018 (85 percent, to $718,643), court costs (26 percent, to $417,372), surcharges for information technology (55 percent, to $181,804), and warrant costs (36 percent, to $130,988).
Meantime, municipal court expenses rose by only 9.5 percent, increasing from $3,699,643 in 2018 to $4,052,724 in 2019.
The audit report notes, "Per City Code, assessed costs/fees for judicial services were not to exceed the expenses incurred. The schedule of fines were last revised in 2019 by the Presiding Judge. The amount of the fines calculated are to deter future violations and not necessarily provide income to the City."
Asked if the excess must be reallocated when the amount collected far exceeds court expenses, interim city auditor Jacqueline Rowland said in an email, "All revenue goes to the general fund," but didn't explain further.
However, the audit report notes, "Salaries, benefits and operating costs for prosecuting attorneys, (which represent the City of Colorado Springs), were not charged or budgeted to the Municipal Court departmental budget. These expenses come from the City Attorney’s budget. However, it appears the revenue in 2019 would cover the costs of the 2019 Prosecuting Attorney expenses of $1.45M."
In addition, costs of the Colorado Springs Police Department associated with municipal court are not funded from fines and fees, the audit said.
The audit also compared Colorado Springs' fines with those of other Front Range cities, though Denver was excluded from the review because its status as a combined city and county was deemed incompatible.
While Colorado Springs' court costs didn't stick out as far higher or far lower than other cities in that comparison, the analysis of traffic fines showed the city's fine for violating handicap-accessible parking laws was 75 percent higher than the next closest city — $350, compared to Lakewood's $200.
We've asked the city why the fine is so high compared to other cities and will update when we hear back, but that fine has been in place since at least 2015.