Two people who work in the Terry R. Harris Judicial Complex in Downtown Colorado Springs say the building is making them sick because of unidentified fumes.
Notices of claim filed by Marla Prudek, a District Court judge who has worked at the courthouse since 2009, and Camy Padgett, who's worked there since 2015, both are assigned to Division 14, located on the third floor.
In a detailed account that spans seven pages, their attorney, Ian Kalmanowitz, describes their illnesses, which began in June 2021.
Judge Prudek was exposed to an "unknown chemical" in the building that caused her to become light-headed, dizzy and confused and gave her a headache, the claim says.
After she had departed the building for over an hour, the symptoms abated, but she was treated at a doctor's office with supplemental oxygen. She asked a staffer if she knew what caused the strange chemical smell, and the employee told her "that there had been an HVAC leak over the weekend on the second floor and that El Paso County assured the courthouse staff that the leak was nontoxic."
The next day, June 29, court executive Scott Sosebee emailed Prudek "to inform her that there have been several leaks throughout the El Paso County Courthouse in recent months and the County could not explain why the leaks continue to occur." He also noted the leaks had increased after work was performed on the building's heating system but repeated the assurance the leaks were nontoxic.
Prudek then reported the leak to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
In coming weeks, Prudek said she continued to suffer from dizziness, headaches and other symptoms, and regularly notified county officials.
County employees told her they also could smell the odor and were looking for its source. In mid-July, she met with the county's facilities team about the exposure. Brian Olson, executive director of Facilities and Infrastructure Management for the county, told her "there was nothing wrong with the building."
But the claim letter says, "Ms. Prudek noted that she and the other affected employees were getting sick from being inside the building and that their condition improved whenever they left the building, so accordingly, the building must be the cause of the illness."
She invited the three facilities workers to sit in her chambers for 30 to 45 minutes, but they declined after "briefly walking through" and said they didn't smell anything.
On July 19, the judge and her staff all became lightheaded; again on Aug. 9, they experienced headaches and were extremely fatigued. To avoid exposure, they worked in the courtroom and symptoms went away.
Employees again were plagued with burning eyes and sinuses, and headaches on Aug. 16. The next day, Camy Padgett, who works for Prudek, went to the doctor after working in the chambers and feeling sick. The doctor's staff measured her oxygen saturation at 69 percent, dangerously low. On Aug. 23, another of Prudek's staffers became sick and went to the emergency room, and on Aug. 24, Prudek and Padgett, who were working in the courtroom to avoid exposure, both felt sick by late morning.
Prudek worked in another part of the courthouse the next day and "had no health issues or symptoms of illness."
Meantime, Olson considered the matter resolved, although staff continued to be made sick, the claim says. In the days and months that followed, Prudek worked in other sections of the courthouse and returned to her chambers periodically to retrieve files. She claimed she would acquire headaches and burning eyes after being there for only 19 minutes.
"There have been multiple reports made to El Paso County that put the County on notice that the symptoms suffered by Ms. Prudek and others could have been caused by the conditions in the courthouse," the claim letter says. "El Paso County has failed to adequately maintain the courthouse [and] knew or should have known that its failure to adequately maintain the courthouse resulted in chemical exposure and air quality issues that create an unreasonable risk to the health and safety of the public...."
"The dangerous chemical exposure and air quality conditions in the courthouse were proximately caused by El Paso County's negligent acts or omissions in maintaining the courthouse," the claim asserts.
Similarly, a separate claim letter on Padgett's behalf documents her illness, and also notes that an air quality monitor on her desk beeped on Oct. 5 and again the next day.
On Oct. 25, the letter says, Padgett noticed a "strong burning smell that she describes as chemical or rubbery in nature" in Division 16, a different area. After she noticed the smell, she began sneezing, her nose began running. She then went to Division 14 and "immediately started getting a burning sensation in her nose and after 15 minutes, had a headache and was dizzy."
Others working at the courthouse have complained of similar illness, and the county has received "multiple reports" of the sickness caused by fumes in the building.
Both claims allege the two claimants suffered physical injuries, economic loss and emotional distress and seek "an amount that will reasonably compensate" them for those impacts.
County spokesman Ryan Parsell says via email, "The County does not wish to comment on the pending litigation at this time."
We've asked the CDPHE what, if any, action was taken in response to Prudek's complaint and will circle back when we hear something.
Disclosure: Ian Kalmanowitz is an attorney for the Indy.
