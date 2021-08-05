Donations are being sought to cover the care of three dogs surrendered to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region after a neglect investigation.
After Animal Law Enforcement was called out to do a welfare check regarding some "skinny dogs," the Humane Society said in a release, the officer found "two extremely emaciated dogs, Max and Aurora." Max also suffers from a skin condition that has caused open wounds on his body. Another dog, Athena, which was underfed, also was found. All three were surrendered to the Humane Society and the owners charged with two counts of animal neglect.
From the release: "Now, the priority is to get Max and Aurora up to a healthy weight and treat Max’s painful, itchy wounds! They will need extensive care including a high calorie diet and weight check-ins to ensure they are gaining weight in a healthy manner. Max is also receiving medicated skin baths as we attempt to diagnose the source of his dermatitis.
"Although Athena is medically healthy and only needs to gain a little weight, she is very shy and under socialized. Our behavior team is designing a behavior plan to help build her confidence and trust in people."
Humane Society spokesperson Gretchen Pressley refused to release the names of the people cited in the neglect case, but did say they face fines of $500 to $5,000 and a possible jail term of up to 18 months.
To donate, go to hsppr.org.