Bret Waters is being paid $210,000 a year as El Paso County administrator, according to his employment contract.
His first day in the job is today, July 12. He reports directly to the Board of County Commissioners.
That's slightly less than the outgoing administrator, Amy Folsom, who is paid $213,685 a year. She leaves in August.
Meantime, his former job, deputy chief of staff at the city of Colorado Springs, is posted at a salary range of $149,616 to $194,584. The application deadline is July 23. That person will report to Chief of Staff Jeff Greene.
Waters' employment agreement also states, "The benefits include medical, dental, vision, worker’s compensation, life insurance, vacation, sick leave, car allowance, retirement and such other benefits as the County may provide at the present and in the future to County employees, under such terms expressed in applicable County policies or plans, unless the Board specifically excludes Employee from receipt of such benefits."
Waters also shall accrue sick leave and annual leave "at the highest rate of accrual allowed," and will begin his employment with three weeks of sick leave, three weeks vacation time and 21 hours of personal leave already on the books.
Moreover, his contract will automatically renew for two years on July 12, 2022.
The contract also addresses severance pay, saying, "If the termination is without cause, as 'cause' is defined in Section 10 of this Agreement, Employee shall receive six (6) months of compensation and six (6) months of one-hundred percent (100%) County paid health benefits, provided Employee signs a Waiver and Release document satisfactory to the County."
If dismissed with cause, Waters will be given 90 days of health benefits but no pay.
The agreement defines cause as fraud, theft or misappropriation of funds, conviction of a felony or any offense involving "moral turpitude," a breach of the agreement, "gross misconduct" as determined by commissioners, any conduct on or off duty that is "materially injurious" to the operation, financial condition or reputation of the county, or failure to perform satisfactorily.
See his contract here: