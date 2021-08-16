El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder has promoted Bureau Chief Joe Roybal to undersheriff after the departure of former Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey, who took another position with the county.
Roybal assumes his new role on Aug. 20.
"Chief Roybal has over 25 years of dedicated, continuous service to the Sheriff's Office," Elder said in a statement. "He has risen through the ranks, demonstrated a high level of effective leadership through the years and has wide-ranging knowledge of most divisions within the Office. He is the logical choice for this position and level of responsibility."
Roybal has attended the FBI National Academy, enforced marijuana grow laws, provided testimony before the Colorado legislature, overseen jail operations and worked on the sheriff's budget, the office said in a news release.
He'll take his oath of office at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Centennial Hall, 102 S. Cascade Ave.
Carey started his law enforcement career with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in 1982. In 1984, he joined the Colorado Springs Police Department as a patrol officer and climbed to the office of chief in an acting role in October 2011. He was then appointed chief in January 2012. He retired in early 2019 and was appointed undersheriff a short time later.
Carey, paid $136,302 a year as undersheriff, starts on Aug. 23 as the executive director of El Paso County Justice Services and will oversee Community Corrections, Pretrial Services, Criminal Justice Planning, Veteran Services and Useful Public Service, at a salary of $152,250.