As Colorado stares down a grim winter — with COVID-19 infections rising and businesses closing — the Revitalizing Main Streets program has awarded another series of grants to 14 entities around the state.
Revitalizing Main Streets is a Colorado Department of Transportation initiative designed to promote public health and the economy during the COVID-19 crisis. Cities, towns and public agencies aiming to make creative modifications to state highways, local roadways or other community spaces as a way of promoting social distancing and economic activity are eligible for grants up to $50,000. Applicants are required to provide a 10 percent match to qualify.
This round of funding is winter-focused and helps 14 entities including some in the Pikes Peak region:
Colorado Springs ($26,448): Launches a pilot program closing Colorado Avenue to vehicular traffic through historic Old Colorado City and utilizes extended patios for outdoor dining, walking and shopping this winter.
Fountain ($50,000): Upgrades intersections and sidewalks to enhance accessibility to the town center. Includes bump-outs, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps and bike racks.
Manitou Springs ($48,848): Develops outdoor, socially distanced patio dining space and bike parking. Barricades will section off parking spaces along Manitou Avenue to make safe spaces for walking, biking and dining in the business district.
Since the program began in June, 59 grants have been awarded to entities across Colorado. More information on the program and a grant application can be found here.