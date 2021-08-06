An outfit called the American Life Sciences Innovation Council (ALSIC) has mailed out flyers to El Paso County households, and perhaps elsewhere, using a photo and the name of Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, without his permission or knowledge.
The flyer says, "Innovation has made America THE global leader in life sciences. Senator Michael Bennet is fighting to keep it that way."
It goes on to state, "Radical progressives are pushing a drug-pricing proposal which will have a significant negative impact on all seniors and Medicare Part D participants. Importing socialized pricing policies to America will have a devastating impact on innovation, new treatments and access to life saving cures."
It also says, "Stopping government price fixing proposals will protect American innovation, but more importantly, it will protect the drug development and access upon which America's seniors depend."
The flyer urges people to call Bennet at a phone number that rings to the general switchboard for Congress, not Bennet's office. Recipients of the flyer are urged to "Thank him for being a Champion of Health Care Innovation. Urge him to protect life sciences and cures and defeat government price fixing."
An intern in Bennet's Colorado Springs office who identified herself as Karen but wouldn't give a last name tells the Indy, "Our office had no knowledge of that being sent out."
She adds that Bennet has spoken about keeping health care more affordable, though "he has not commented publicly on what this organization is doing." She didn't say whether Bennet's office would ask the organization to stop using his name and image.
ALSIC, based in Oakdale, Minnesota, according to the return address on the flyer stating it was paid for by the organization, received $3,726,487 in contributions and grants in calendar 2018, according to its most recently available IRS Form 990. It lists expenses at $3,703,075 for that year.
None of its board members or staff are paid, according to the Form 990, but two of its board members were handed contracts.
David Mohler, treasurer and director of ALSIC, is owner of Mohler Consulting, LLC of Chevy Chase, Maryland, which was paid $2,949,687 by ALSIC for production and execution of media advocacy programs.
Steve Knuth, president and director of ALSIC, is president and CEO of Public Affairs Company of Minneapolis, Minnesota, which was paid $744,000 by ALSIC for management and execution of "grass top program."
The Form 990 also states that other directors were aware of the potential conflicts of interest and that Knuth and Mohler were removed from the decision-making process on the contracts.
ALSIC is a 501(c)4, or a nonprofit social welfare organization that can engage in advocacy and lobbying, but donations are not tax-deductible. Its Form 990 for 2018 shows it spent $3,693,687 on lobbying, which is the total paid to its two board members for their contracts.
ALSIC states its mission like this: "American Life Sciences Innovation Council (ALSIC) will share its research and policy positions with policymakers and encourage its supporters and the general public to communicate their views on these issues at all levels of government. ALSIC will seek the commitment of these policymakers to implement statutes, rules and regulations consistent with principals[sic] supporting life science innovation."
Bennet isn't the only one who's been given the "Champion of Health Care Innovation" award, according to this article published in 2018 that provides a deep dive into ALSIC.
It's worth noting that Bennet in 2017 voted against a bill that would have lowered prescription drug prices by allowing importation of drugs from Canada.