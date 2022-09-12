Dozens of residents have flooded the city with messages taking issue with a proposal to install a gate on Old Stage Road that would bar traffic from "late evening" through "early morning hours" due to "public safety issues," the city said in a notice of a neighborhood meeting about the closure plan.
But that meeting, originally slated for this Thursday, has been postponed to an unscheduled time in the next few weeks, says city spokesperson Max D'Onofrio.
"We want to talk to more people and get engagement from other stakeholders," he said, noting the city has installed gates in other spots, including Palmer Park, Gold Camp Road, North Cheyenne Cañon, Blodgett Peak and Garden of the Gods.
"In response to citizen concerns expressed over public safety issues, and as a means to discourage activities that impact public safety and fire protection for the urban interface with natural areas on the mountain, the City of Colorado Springs is proposing installing a time activated gate on Old Stage Road," the meeting notice says. "This new gate would replace the existing gate located just past the hairpin turn above the mailbox turnaround area on the City asphalt property where the road surface changes from pavement to gravel. The proposal is for the gate to remain open during the day and be closed in the late evening and early morning hours."
D'Onofio tells the Indy, "The proposed gate would replace the existing gate located just past the hairpin turn where the road surface changes from pavement to gravel. The area for the new gate would be located just above the mailbox turnaround on the City’s asphalt property."
Among topics for which the city seeks input is how the gate would function, hours of access, restricted access, how property owners and their authorized guests as well as road users would gain access/egress and monitoring.
Vehicles have gone off the road, which lacks guardrails, and in June a body was found in the vicinity, triggering a homicide investigation. The road is paved some distance up, but then turns to gravel. It leads to a horse riding stable and The Ranch at Emerald Valley, an adventure resort owned by The Broadmoor.
"To me, the beauty of Colorado Springs is having access to places such as these 15 minutes from your house," Garrett Hudson wrote to the city in an email. "If you want to go target shooting ONLY IN DESIGNATED AREAS AND RESPECTING OTHER PEOPLE you can! If you need to be by yourself and think during the day or night you can! If you don’t have too much money and you want a special memory with someone special to you then you can make them! ... Old stage being always open to the public is monumental!"
Michael Chaussee wondered how the city can restrict access to trails on U.S. Forest Service land. "Old Stage Road is the access point to many trails for hiking, biking and 4WD. Restricting access to the Pike National Forest is against the USFS (and American) policy of allowing recreation on public lands. Is there any other access to the McNeil and Swisher trails? Emerald Valley pipeline trail? Knights Peak (and all the others)? Who really has the right to restrict access to all these public lands?"
Off-road enthusiast Maxwell Hobbs told the city he's in touch with roughly 1,300 people in the off-road community and wants to help the city find a solution that won't block access.
"The beautiful nature in this state of Colorado is meant to be experienced, to be seen, to be used. It's not meant to be hidden or concealed behind a big metal gate," he wrote.
But not everyone opposes the proposal.
Joel Gazibara, who lives in that southwest area of the city, says via email to the city he supports the overnight closure of Old Stage Road (OSR).
"With the permanent closure of the eight-mile section of Gold Camp Road (GCR), and the population explosion of Colorado Springs, there is increased pressure on OSR," he wrote. "While nefarious activity along OSR is not new, it is noticeably more prevalent in recent years (more vehicles, trash, graffiti, gunfire, illegal camping and campfires, etc.).
"I Live in the Cheyenne Canon neighborhood," he adds. "There was much resistance among neighbors when nighttime closure of North Cheyenne Canon (NCC) was first proposed. But it should be noted that not a single resident of Canonwood was opposed to the idea, as they for years have been dealing with the same type of criminal activity that is plaguing OSR. These activities have substantially ceased since the gates were installed. And as a Cheyenne Canon resident, I can attest to the significant decrease in the after hours sounds of auto racing and gunfire."
Gazibara notes, however, that some snags need to be worked out, including concerns that some people would be "trapped" behind the gate if they don’t exit prior to closure.
Several residents allege The Broadmoor, which operates The Ranch at Emerald Valley resort on Old Stage Road, instigated the gate idea, with one resident saying in an email that "The Broadmoor will stop at nothing to monopolize the Cheyenne area."
"Knowing the history of the land and seeing patterns of behavior from a resort spreading like a disease up to the summit and now West into the mountains (the most desirable directions), we can only interpret this proposal as a means for the Broadmoor to expand," wrote Carlee Andress. "It appears an obvious business endeavor, which would eliminate the citizens of this community from freely accessing this scenic, unique, and historically significant area. We feel gating the road is a strategy the Broadmoor has successfully implemented in the past for profit, NOT philanthropy."
(The Broadmoor acquired 189-acre Strawberry Fields open space from the city in 2016 located in the North Cheyenne Cañon area, which was opposed by hundreds of city residents.)
Sean Stellick wrote to the city saying it can't close the road whenever it feels like it or just because The Broadmoor asked.
"Maintenance is paid for by citizens like me who use this road," he said. "It is a public throughfare which I use at night regularly. Closing it will incur double the traffic when people reach this proposed gate and have to turn around.
"You must not allow the Broadmoor to strong arm the city into closing this road, they will treat it like they do everything else they have stolen, and create some fee structure to use the area, as they have in the past. See the Cheyenne MTN Zoo, The Shrine, 7 Falls for examples," Stellick said, noting that if crime is the concern, "police are the answer."
Sean Hardin, likewise, implored the city to keep the road open: "As an avid outdoorsman and someone who regularly frequents the trail systems accessible via old stage, I feel you would be doing a great disservice to the thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people who visit this amazing area yearly. Even more concerning is what this would mean for the residents that live off of the road in the case of an emergency evacuation. There have been numerous studies done, but I won't bore you with those. The short story is that gates cost lives in the event of an evacuation for say, a forest fire. Are you really willing to gamble with people's lives just to appease the rich and powerful guests and ownership of the Broadmoor? Just so they don't have to wait in traffic as they're shuttled around in their Broadmoor Escalades? If this is truly about wanting to cut down on crime in this area, why are you not proposing additional law enforcement presence for this area? I ask you to NOT place permanent barriers to access this beautiful country (which is mostly on forest service land, and therefore belongs to ALL Americans). Please, keep this area open for all to enjoy the beauty, not just those that have deep pockets."
City Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie tells the Indy through a spokesman, "The proposal to potentially install a time-activated gate on Old Stage Road has been generated by residents and business concerns regarding public safety issues related to illegal and criminal activity. Public Works has not talked to the Broadmoor specifically about the issue, but the Broadmoor is one of the businesses along Old Stage Road and like any business or resident have a vested interest to reduce undesirable activity that impacts public safety. All comments, questions, concerns that we receive will be considered equally.”
We've reached out to The Broadmoor for its take on the closure proposal. We'll update when we hear back.