As COVID-19 infections soar due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, El Paso County Public Health urges people to stay home when sick and practice prevention measures, including wearing masks, getting tested and getting vaccinated.
Simultaneously, UCHealth, which runs city-owned Memorial Hospital, reports a shift in its patient population, with a majority of the patients that were hospitalized with COVID-19 last week being admitted for reasons other than the virus — like heart attacks, strokes, injuries and other illnesses.
Of the more than 350 patients positive for COVID-19 in UCHealth hospitals across the state, about a third were admitted primarily due to COVID-19 complications. The remaining two-thirds were admitted to the hospitals for other medical reasons — which are called incidental cases — and were found to be positive upon routine hospital testing that occurs with all admissions.
"This is a stark contrast from the patient population breakdown when delta was the dominant variant," UCHealth reported in a release. "At that time, a review found that more than 90 percent of the COVID-19-positive patients in UCHealth hospitals were there for COVID-19 treatment and complications, with very few incidental cases."
The new data underscores omicron’s high transmissibility. The positive rate for COVID statewide is about 30 percent, with El Paso County reporting even higher infection rates.
While Omicron appears to be less severe than Delta, the change in hospitalization data creates challenges to hospital facilities and staff.
Patients admitted with COVID-19, even if incidental, are still considered potentially infectious, meaning staff must wear specific types of personal protective equipment, like gowns, gloves, masks, etc. to guard against further infections, the release said.
One thing hasn't changed, UCHealth said. That's the proportion of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units who are vaccinated vs. unvaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, UCHealth cared for 75 ventilated patients with COVID-19 in its ICUs, and more than 90 percent of those were unvaccinated.
“Patients who are unvaccinated still make up the vast majority of those in the hospital or in the ICUs who need treatment for COVID-19,” Dr. Michelle Barron, UCHealth’s senior medical director of infection prevention and control and a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, said in the release. “Breakthrough infections are occurring, but a lot of those breakthrough infections are not as severe because the vaccine is protecting those individuals. The purpose of the vaccines is to keep you from getting severe illness and dying from COVID-19, and they are very effective at this.”
UCHealth urges citizens to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, if eligible, and wear masks, physically distance, avoid large crowds and wash hands frequently.
“While Omicron is less severe than other variants, the risk is not zero,” Barron said.
