You know the old saw: "Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."
Tom Sisk would beg to differ on the mention of "swift" in that adage, however.
A student at Colorado College from 1980 to 1983, Sisk just recently received a package addressed to his student address in a rooming house and mailed in 1981.
That house is no longer split into apartments, so when the package arrived, the husband of the building's owner chased down the postman to confirm it was a newly arrived parcel, which had been shoved through the mail slot.
David Zook, whose wife, Hui Yon Park, owns the building that now houses her Dale Street Bistro Cafe, was at the house doing some work when the postman came by with the mail. The café has been closed for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I ran the mailman down," Zook tells the Indy. "He confirmed he did deliver it."
That was Nov. 26, 2021, Zook says, more than 40 years after it was postmarked Nov. 6, 1981.
Zook somehow tracked down Sisk, who now lives in British Columbia, Canada.
"Wow," Sisk wrote to Zook via email after being contacted about the package, which Zook reports contained slides taken during Christmas 1980.
"That is both strange and amazing," Sisk wrote. "I lived on Dale during my senior year at CC in 1982-83, so I’m sure I’m the intended recipient. I’d guess that someone found the envelope and dropped it in your mailbox, but still, what a mystery! Thanks very much for seeking me out and helping connect me to the mysterious package!"
Zook forwarded the envelop on to Sisk, who holds a doctoral degree and works at Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.
His bio says this on the BMSC website says he teaches conservation biology at BMSC and at his home institution, Northern Arizona University, where he is the Olajos-Goslow chairman in Environmental Science and Policy. His research interests span many areas of environmental science and policy, and address the fate of biodiversity from northern Mexico to western Canada.
For his part, mailman Terry Kennedy, who's been with the U.S. Postal Service for five years, says to his knowledge he's never encountered such a late delivery as the Sisk package. But then again, "I look at the address," he tells the Indy, not necessarily the postmark. Hence, he didn't realize the package was so late until Zook ran him down to confirm its recent delivery.
"It was just weird all the way around," Kennedy says.
Zook says he shipped the package to Sisk at the Canada address Sisk gave to him and hasn't heard back.
Thus, Zook can't be sure the package found its way to its rightful owner to this day. "I mailed it to him," Zook says. "I just can only assume."
Sisk hasn't responded to an email from the Indy to verify its arrival. We'll update when we hear something.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.