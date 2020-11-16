Palmer Land Trust has changed its name to Palmer Land Conservancy, marking the second time the organization has donned a new moniker.
It originally was called the William J. Palmer Parks Foundation, set up in 1977 to help the Colorado Springs Parks Department identify and acquire new public parks and open spaces.
Landchoices.org, a volunteer nonprofit advocacy group that helps preserve farmland and natural areas, says land trusts and land conservancies are the same.
And Palmer Land Conservancy CEO Rebecca Jewett acknowledges that.
However, conservancy, she says, is more apt and gives the organization a broader reach than the word "trust," which led to confusion at times.
"We've had people call us up and think we're a bank or a title company," Jewett tells the Indy by phone. "The clearer we can be in getting people to know us, the better."
She also notes that land trust is a technical term that refers to an organization that holds land in trust, primarily through conservation easements.
"We wanted to move away from that term, because we found it pretty limiting," she says. There are several ways land can be preserved outside of the vehicle known as a conservation easement, she notes, and the new title conveys a wider mission that includes relationship building and advocacy.
From the Palmer Land Conservancy's news release:
"The rebrand focuses on Palmer Land Conservancy’s simple truth—land is essential to our quality of life.
"More than an aesthetic change, the rebrand reflects the work, passion and commitment that the organization has invested over the last 44 years, moving from a behind-the-scenes resource to a regional and statewide trailblazer in the movement to protect our land.
"The change celebrates the past and visualizes the future, one that mobilizes the next generation of land champions to move beyond words, into action, making land conservation more relevant and tangible to southern Colorado’s growing population. As one of the region’s best kept secrets, the organization is now shining a spotlight on the importance of acting now to prioritize outdoor recreation, locally grown food, and awe-inspiring views as critical components of our quality of life."
The conservancy oversees 136,000 acres in 19 counties, including El Paso County, and every tract is visited annually by the conservancy's staff "to ensure its perpetual conservation," the release said.
One of the more high profile and controversial parcels placed into a conservation easement under the Palmer Land Conservancy's stewardship is most of the 189-acre Strawberry Fields open space acquired by The Broadmoor from the city in a 2016 land swap that gave the city nearly 400 acres of wildlands and trail easements.
The land swap gave rise to the Protect Our Parks ballot initiative, approved by voters on Nov. 3, that requires the city to obtain voter approval to convey park land, whether by sale or trade, except in certain cases such as utility easements.
The Strawberry Fields property, adjacent to North Cheyenne Cañon Park, is accessible to the public, although a roughly 9-acre tract is reserved by The Broadmoor for guest facilities yet to be built. The plan four years ago called for erecting a horse stable and picnic pavilion.