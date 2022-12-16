Despite freezing temperatures this morning, a lineup of agencies helped brighten the day of kids hospitalized at Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.
Sixty35 Media's photographer, Bryan Oller, was on hand to capture it all. His images are below.
"This is an annual parade that started as an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season during the first winter with COVID-19 in 2020," Sarah Davis, media relations in southern Colorado for Children's Hospital Colorado, says in an email. "Families, patients and team members have loved the celebration, so parades have continued since.
"Holiday parades at Children’s Hospital Colorado help spread holiday cheer for patients and their families who are unable to leave the hospital during the holiday season as well as team members who are working through the holidays," she said. "Celebrating the holidays with various events, like our holiday parades, allows Children's Hospital Colorado to show families and staff how much we care about them. Children's Colorado knows how tough it can be to spend the holidays in the hospital, and holiday celebrations allow us to provide a bright light in what can sometimes seem like a dark time."
Here's who participated:
- The Denver Broncos Cheer, Stampede Drum Line and Miles the Mascot
- Colorado Springs Police Department
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
- Fort Carson soldiers
- Phil Long Dealership
- Rocky Mountain Vibes Mascot Toasty
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Mascot Ziggy
- Colorado College Mascot RoCCy
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Department with their SWAT armored vehicle
- Children’s EMS
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ZOOMobile
- Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo horses with cowboys and cowgirls
- Widefield Parks and Rec