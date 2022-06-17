When Karen Palus, the city's former director of parks, recreation and cultural services, issued a statement about leaving her job, she wrote, "I wanted to let you know that after much thought and personal reflection, I have decided to leave my position as the Director of Parks...."
Turns out, that decision likely wasn't hers, considering she signed a severance agreement that gave her six months pay of $87,728 and six months of premiums for health insurance.
Palus signed the "Transition and Separation Agreement" on May 24 and Deputy City Attorney Tracy Lessig signed it on June 8. Palus made her public statement in mid-May. Her last day was June 3.
The agreement states, "The parties are entering into this Agreement to establish the terms and conditions of Employee’s transition and separation from City employment as well as to amicably and completely resolve any and all matters between them."
The payout is believed to be the fourth severance agreement during Mayor John Suthers' 7.5 years as mayor. He's prevented from seeking a third term in 2023 due to term limits.
The first severance agreement was with longtime Police Commander Fletcher Howard, who left in early 2016 and was paid $59,308. (Howard's departure wasn't seen as forced at the time, because the city threw him a retirement party on Feb. 16 at the Police Operations Center. Only later did his severance agreement come to light.)
The second person to depart under a separation agreement was Fire Chief Chris Riley, who was paid $80,117 in March 2016. The departure was characterized as a retirement after Riley had worked for the city a mere 30 months.
Stormwater manager Tim Mitros left in December 2016, taking a severance paycheck of $58,525.
The four severance payments total $285,678, excluding health care premiums and other payments departing employees are entitled to, depending on their tenure. For example, Howard's parting gift totaled $108,284 when unused sick and vacation time he had accrued were added to his severance pay.
Still, the total paid is a far cry from the $1.7 million the city's first strong mayor and Suthers' predecessor, Steve Bach, spent when he got rid of nearly every department head and paid off dozens of workers from Fleet Management when it was privatized.
Suthers told the Indy early in his first term that he would authorize severance pay only if "I deem it in the financial interest of the city of Colorado Springs," meaning that severance pay "would need to be cheaper than litigating a particular issue."
All the severance agreements at issue contain clauses that require the departing employee to release all claims for any reason against the city.
Palus' agreement: