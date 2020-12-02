City parks, trails and sports and cultural facilities are undergoing improvements funded by excess 2018 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) revenue.
Voters passed ballot measure 2B in November 2019, allowing the city to keep $7 million in excess 2018 TABOR revenue.
The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is working on several park projects, with others soon to be underway. Projects include placement of new wayfinding signage in Palmer Park, installation of new artificial turf on the three softball fields at Cottonwood Creek Park, replacement of a stretch of deteriorating asphalt on the Homestead Trail from Barnes Road to Coneflower Lane, improvements to the Sand Creek Trail and more.
In addition to this ongoing work, several 2B-funded improvements have been completed.
Construction is expected to begin on new elements in downtown historic parks and other projects in 2021 — repaving parking lots for Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries; pond and pavilion restoration in Monument Valley Park; sport court replacement in Boulder and Thorndale parks; new features in the soon-to-be renovated Panorama Park; and the creation of a master plan for Coleman Community Park.
More details on 2B-funded park improvements are available at ColoradoSprings.gov/2b.