City parks, sports and cultural facilities, and trails are undergoing improvements funded by excess 2018 TABOR revenue.
Voters passed ballot measure 2B in November 2019, allowing the city to keep $7 million in excess 2018 TABOR revenue.
The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department Construction is working on several park projects, with other soon to be underway.
- Placement of new wayfinding signage in Palmer Park has begun and is expected to be complete in January 2021, depending upon weather. The signage aims to make the centrally-located park easier to navigate. Park users can expect to see equipment on site.
- Installation of new artificial turf on the three softball fields at Cottonwood Creek Park has begun. The turf is a cost- and water-saving measure that will allow the lighted sports complex to be used for other sports, like soccer, without risk of compromising the field condition. The fields will be available to reserve starting in spring 2021. The sod from the fields was removed and replanted near the playground in Palmer Park in August.
- A stretch of deteriorating asphalt on the Homestead Trail, from Barnes Road to Coneflower Lane is being replaced with concrete. Work began Nov. 23 and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2021, barring weather delays. This section of trail will be closed during this time, and the public is asked to follow detour signage.
- Improvements to the Sand Creek Trail are expected to begin the first week of December. Deteriorating asphalt will be removed and replaced with concrete from the northernmost section of Wildflower Park to Nordic Drive. Construction is expected to last through the end of January 2021, barring weather delays. This trail section will be closed throughout construction.
In addition to this ongoing work, several 2B-funded improvements have been completed, including:
- new lights allowing for extended playing time on the heavily used pickleball courts in Monument Valley Park;
- improved trail segments on the Palmer-Mesa Trail and Legacy Loop at Shooks Run; and
- an updated irrigation system in Monument Valley Park and tree maintenance and planting.
Construction is expected to begin in 2021 on new elements in the downtown historic parks; repaving parking lots for Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries; pond and pavilion restoration in Monument Valley Park; sport court replacement in Boulder and Thorndale parks; new features in the soon-to-be renovated Panorama Park; and the creation of a master plan for Coleman Community Park.
More details on 2B-funded park improvements are at ColoradoSprings.gov/2b.