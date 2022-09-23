A Peyton man was sentenced today, Sept. 23, to 30 months in prison for his participation in breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department announced in a release.
His and others’ actions in the insurrection disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Thomas Patrick Hamner, 49, was sentenced in the District of Columbia.
From the release: "According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Hamner illegally entered the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, which was barricaded with fencing. Upon seeing rioters break through the police line, Hamner hopped over the barricades and began pulling them down. At approximately 1 p.m., a crowd of violent rioters assembled on the West Plaza of the Capitol. U.S. Capitol Police formed a line of bike racks to act as a barrier against the crowd. Officers fended off repeated attempts by those in the mob to pull on the bike racks, either with their hands or with ropes and straps. At approximately 1:14 p.m., Hamner engaged with a tug-of-war with a Capitol Police officer and an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department over a bike rack that was being used as a barricade."
In addition, the release said, about 1:40 p.m. Hamner joined others in the mob in pushing a large metal sign into the defensive line formed by law enforcement officers.
Hamner was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs. He later was indicted on six charges, five of which were felonies. He pleaded guilty on May 17, 2022, to a felony count interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. He has pleaded not guilty to the remaining five charges and is awaiting further court proceedings.
Following his prison term, Hamner will be placed on three years of supervised release. He also must pay $2,000 in restitution, the release said.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Denver Field Office, Colorado Springs Resident Agency and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Hamner as #61 in its seeking information photos. Assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.
"In the 20 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 265 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing," the release said.
If anyone has information about the Jan. 6 insurrection, they may call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.