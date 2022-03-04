Colorado Springs City Council will be briefed Monday about extending the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority 1 percent sales tax from 2025 to 2034.
The tax extension would generate $535 million during the 10-year term. The tax originally was approved by voters in 2004 and extended in 2012.
PPRTA funding is divided into three areas: 35 percent for maintenance; 10 percent for transit operations, and 55 percent for capital improvements. The maintenance and transit portion of the funding are perpetual unless rescinded by voters. The capital improvements portion had an initial sunset in 2014 but was extended by voters until 2024.
The PPRTA board, which oversees the tax that's spread among participating agencies, including the city, county and several towns, plans to submit the tax extension to voters at the Nov. 8 election.
If voters would happen to say "no," some PPRTA projects would be stymied.
From the Council briefing: "Many of the projects on the proposed PPRTA project lists need to be completed regardless of funding source. Without the PPRTA capital funding extension, the City would need to invest an additional $53.5M annually for transportation projects. Other sources of funding are limited and are already being used to fund projects. Therefore, additional funding would need to come from the General Fund."
Officials are putting together a projects list to include on the ballot.
The PPRTA tax is separate from the city's sales tax dedicated to roads, first approved by voters in 2016 for five years and renewed for another five years, until 2025. It generates more than $50 million a year.