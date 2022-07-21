Pikes Peak Library District is eying the Nov. 8 election ballot for a tax increase question, according to a posting on its website.
The district levies 3.49 mills on property tax bills, or about $80 a year on a home valued at $500,000. Property taxes bring in about $33.8 million a year, according to the El Paso County Assessor's Office Abstract of Assessment.
The district hasn't had a tax increase in 36 years.
At the PPLD board meeting, the board approved a resolution indicating its intent to participate in the general election. It has not announced how much of an increase it will seek.
Since its last tax increase, the county's population has increased by 400,000 people and "what our Library needs to offer to serve those in the Pikes Peak region has changed immensely," the message on the website said. "This ranges from our Library’s physical and digital collections to access to technology, community spaces, and programs for the youngest learners in our community."
PPLD has 16 facilities, three mobile library services and a large online hub of resources available to more than 700,000 residents across 2,070 square miles.
"With additional funds, the Library District could better meet the needs and demands of our growing community via our Library resources, services, and spaces. We want to be able to provide what residents need now and into the future – and fulfill our mission of cultivating spaces for belonging, personal growth, and strong communities," the website said.
Possible ways the library could spend addition funds:
- Support early childhood literacy and development via Library services, programs, and resources
- Expand community spaces available for use by nonprofits, businesses, and other community groups
- Expand the Library’s physical and digital collections, including books, magazines, movies, music, research databases, online resource centers, and other things like board and yard games, outdoor and sporting equipment, and gardening and other tools
- Improve access to technology for families and individuals across El Paso County like K-12 students, adult learners, jobseekers, and residents in more rural communities
- Expand Library service hours and locations across the county so people can more easily access what they need when and where it’s convenient for them
"Public libraries play an important role in every community by welcoming all, fostering connections, enriching lives, and helping people reach their full potential at every step of life. We are grateful to you – our Library cardholders and patrons – for your support of our libraries."
The district made headlines earlier this year when newly appointed members joined its board who were seen has favoring a right-leaning agenda. In response, the chief librarian John Spears resigned. He then got scolded by a city councilman for expressing his opinion, who refused to sign on to a resolution thanking him for his service.