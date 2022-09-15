The nearly 2-year-old Platte Avenue Bridge project over Sand Creek was completed yesterday with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
One of the city’s main east/west mobility corridors, the bridge accommodates future growth by providing additional lanes on Platte Avenue, along with signalizing the intersection at Space Center Drive, the city said in a release.
Started in late 2020, the project involved removing two parallel bridges on Platte Avenue and replacing those with a single, wider structure over the creek. In addition, sidewalks were added on both sides of the bridge and accommodations were made under the bridge for the Sand Creek Regional Trail.
Here's what the bridge's underbelly used to look like in 2008, so the project was long overdue:
The project was part of the voter-approved Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) II. The city used $5 million in PPRTA funding to snag additional funds, primarily a federal grant, for the $14 million project.
Those participating in the ribbon cutting included City Councilor Wayne Williams, El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner and City of Colorado Springs Deputy Public Works Director Gayle Sturdivant.