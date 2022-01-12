Police Chief Vince Niski announced he will retire March 4, Colorado Springs Police Department said in a release Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Niski has served 33 years with CSPD, the last three as police chief.
The release said Niski has served during a turbulent time that’s included big changes in public safety legislation, nationwide protests and a pandemic that’s starting its third year of disruption.
“For 33 years, Vince has contributed his experience, leadership, and dedication to this community, and in his role as Chief, has continued to build a police department that is relentlessly committed to professionalism and service,” Mayor John Suthers said in the release. “Vince has led CSPD through incredibly challenging times for policing nationwide, and he has done so honorably. We will miss Vince in this role, but we are a city truly grateful for his service.”
Niski said in the release he recalls events “forever ... imbedded in my memory to include tragedy, important events, humor, and lasting relationships I have developed over the years.”
He thanked employees of the department who “do outstanding work that is often misunderstood or underappreciated.”
“I have been blessed with the opportunities this job has offered me and would not change a minute of it,” he continued. “I would have never imagined 33 years ago that I would have had the opportunity to be the chief of this great organization. I leave here with my head high knowing I worked for the best law enforcement agency in the country and alongside the best people in policing.”
Niski is stepping down to focus on and spend time with his family.
Niski’s departure comes amid intensified scrutiny of the police department after the appointment more than a year ago of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission, a citizen panel that’s been probing use of force and other policing issues.
The city provided these career highlights:
• Niski began his career with the Colorado Springs Police Department in February 1989. After working in Patrol, he was assigned as an instructor at the Training Academy as well as a detective in the Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division.
• Following his promotion to sergeant in 1997, he served as a supervisor in the Gold Hill Division, DUI Unit and Metro VNI.
• Upon his promotion to lieutenant in 2007, he worked as a Shift Lieutenant in Patrol and was later assigned as the Patrol Support Section Lieutenant in the Specialized Enforcement Division.
• He was promoted to Commander in 2011 and was assigned to the Stetson Hills Division until being promoted to Deputy Chief in March 2012.
• Serving as Deputy Chief of both the Operations Support Bureau and Patrol Operations Bureau, he was appointed Chief of Police in February 2019.
• Chief Niski holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Northern Colorado. He is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.
The city communications office said the city will launch a national search to fill the police chief job, but didn’t name an interim chief should that process not be completed by March 4.
The last time a long-timer, Pete Carey, resigned from the police chief job, Suthers filled the job from within with then-Deputy Chief Niski.
