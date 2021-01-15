Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado officials were lied to about additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Health Alex Azar earlier this week.
The promised release of the vaccine would have amounted to about 210,000 extra doses for Colorado, Polis said at a Jan. 15 news conference.
“Today I come before you extremely disappointed that we were lied to with plans of the administration to release reserved doses that were to be the second doses of the vaccine,” Polis said.
“I was informed by [Operation Warp Speed COO] General Perna today that there is no federal reserve of doses. They anticipate that every second dose will be delivered, but it'll be delivered in the future, off the supply chain.
“And so there is no influx of doses — contrary to a call we had with the Vice President [and] the Secretary of Health three days ago, where they informed us we were getting an additional quantity available to the states.
“There is not that additional quantity available for any states. … We were led to believe just a few days ago the federal government was going to release their stockpile of second doses. That would have equated to about three weeks' supply in one week for Colorado — about 210,000 or so doses. And that was unfortunately not true.
“We were ready to deploy it right away. And we know now that it simply doesn't exist.”
At the same time, El Paso County Public Health put out a news release saying “the initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be very limited for several months.
“This means that a vaccine will not be immediately available to everyone who wants one.”
The county is following the state’s phased approach to vaccine distribution “to be as fair and efficient as possible,” but a majority of providers do not yet have a phone system in place to handle the heavy call volume for vaccination appointments, the release from EPCPH said.
“In the meantime, many are placing people on a notification list or scheduling an appointment.”
Phase 1A is estimated to be complete by the end of January. Phase 1B is anticipated to extend through the end of February, but this is subject to change based on vaccine availability and supply.
At the news conference, Polis said the state will “continue to do everything we can to deliver the doses that we do have effectively and efficiently,” anticipating about 70,000 doses per week for the state.
While Colorado anticipates about 69,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine (combined) for Jan. 18-24, Polis said, the state will actually deliver about 77,950 doses.
This is “in recognition of the clinical fact that there are six doses in every five-dose vial of Pfizer and 11 doses in every 10-dose vial of Moderna,” he said. “We hold all of our provider partners accountable for using every single dose from the vial and measure with precision.”
Polis anticipates the same number of doses for Jan. 25-31, and that the number of doses will jump to 90,000-100,000 per week in February.
“We have been misled before,” he cautioned, “and perhaps there would be unanticipated changes in the supply chain, but [each week in February] we are expecting to supply in about the 90,000 to 100,000 range.”
Polis also expressed hope about the possible FDA approval of a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“We will be able to incorporate that in when it’s approved and when we know the quantity,” he said.
“We feel that with these [current] quantities [of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines] we can still achieve our goal of 70 percent of people 70 and up inoculated successfully by the end of February. But the more doses that we get sooner, the sooner we can start 65 and up, the sooner we can start teachers and bus drivers and in others that work on the frontlines. And I'm very hopeful that the Biden administration's goal of 100 million doses in 100 days will be a reality.
“And here in Colorado, we are ready to deliver those doses and use every dose every week.”
Polis said the state had successfully reached its stated goal of “largely being done with 1A” by Jan. 15.
“To date, 64,500 first doses have been administered to frontline health care workers — that's about 85 percent,” he said, “and 48,000 second doses have been administered to frontline health care workers.”
Polis said the federal pharmacy program that partners with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities “has gone slower than we would like.”
“That's the one part of the vaccine distribution that is directly under federal contract — out of the state’s control,” he said. “But even with the challenges they faced, and with us being on top of them every step of the way, Walgreens and CVS have now administered 97 percent of doses to skilled nursing homes. That means 203 of the 209 skilled nursing home facilities in our state have already gotten the dose.”
Polis said the vaccine is “the path back to the Colorado we know and love.”
The state has received 300,100 doses, 242,000 of which have already been used.
“So that leaves about 58,000, and they will likely all — or almost all — be used by Sunday,” he said.
“The more vaccines are administered, the more we can get back to jobs and growth and our way of life. The more the vaccine gets out, the more businesses can thrive and succeed.”