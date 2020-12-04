Following the special session of the 72nd General Assembly, Governor Jared Polis signed SB20B-004 into law to help with Colorado's COVID-19 public health and emergency response costs.
This new law, passed with broad bipartisan support, transfers $100 million from the General Fund to the Controlled Maintenance Trust Fund and provides the Governor with authority to transfer some or all of that amount to the Disaster Emergency Fund.
SB20B-004 was sponsored by Representative Julie McCluskie and Senator Dominick Moreno.
Polis also signed an amendment to the original COVID-19 disaster declaration transferring $84.3 million allocated in SB20B-004 from the Controlled Maintenance Trust Fund to the Disaster Emergency Fund, and making that amount available to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
He took additional action on COVID-19 by extending executive orders to provide boards of county commissioners with more discretion and flexibility to implement restrictions on open burning, providing relief to public utility customers, and expanding the health care workforce for hospitals and other inpatient treatment facilities.