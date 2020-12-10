Colorado should see its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arriving mid-December, but under phased distribution, the vaccine likely won’t be administered to the general public until summer.
In the meantime, Governor Jared Polis said, Coloradans must stay vigilant to avoid spreading the deadly virus.
“Our main focus in creating the plan for Colorado is to ensure that we save the most lives and end the health crisis and the pandemic as soon as possible,” Governor Jared Polis said at a news conference detailing the phased distribution plan for the vaccine.
“That means of course prioritizing our most at-risk. ... It's going to take everybody working together — local, state, private sector, federal — to make this happen.
“And the pandemic doesn't change the minute you see that somebody else got a shot,” he emphasized. “It doesn't change. [COVID-19] will be here until there's widespread vaccination, meaning [we must continue using] masks, social distancing and washing your hands regularly.”
Colorado’s first allocation of an expected 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive between Dec. 13 and 16, followed by an expected 95,600 of the Moderna vaccine about one week later.
For now, "that’s the maximum number of doses Colorado can get,” Polis said. “That's our allocation [from the federal government]. We obviously want more — and we expect more over time — but that will be the initial amount.”
Scott Bookman, incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said the estimates on arrival dates and vaccine quantities are “all dependent on the supply chain and a steady supply of doses being given to us by the federal government.”
Both are two-dose vaccines and both are more effective than the flu vaccine, Bookman said, with the Pfizer vaccine at 95 percent efficacy and the Moderna vaccine at 94.5 percent efficacy.
“Deploying this vaccine is the great newest challenge to public health in the response to this pandemic,” Bookman said. To meet the challenge, a joint task force has been created between the Colorado Emergency Operations Center, the Colorado National Guard and CDPHE to ensure the state’s vaccine strategy runs smoothly.
In the early weeks and months of vaccine distribution, supplies will be very limited, Bookman said.
“It is going to take us many months to get this out to the general public," he said. "So we were required to create a vaccine prioritization to ensure that we take these precious few doses and give them to those who need it the most.”
Phase 1A will focus on the state’s highest risk health care workers and individuals — those providing direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more over a 24 hour period, including emergency room staff, intensive care unit staff and respiratory therapists.
Staff and residents at long term care facilities such as nursing homes — who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 — will also be vaccinated in Phase 1A.
Phase 1B will include moderate risk health care workers and other responders, including those working in hospital inpatient settings, home health, hospice, EMS, firefighters, police and corrections workers.
Phase 2 will focus on higher risk individuals, including people aged over 65, people with chronic medical conditions and those who are immunocompromised. Phase 2 will also include essential workers interacting directly with the public, such as grocery store workers, school staff and health care workers not included in Phase 1.
More information about provider settings and options for Phase 3 recipients will be coming soon.
“All doses will be free, and every county will have access to this vaccine,” Bookman said.
Initially, Phase 1 vaccines will be administered at local public health agencies, hospitals and health care systems.
Yesterday, the Colorado Unified Coordination Center completed an exercise to test its ability to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to a distribution facility from Denver International Airport. In a four-hour end-to-end exercise, the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Denver International Airport where it was loaded onto a secure vehicle and driven to Vail Health, one of several distribution centers across the state.