Pikes Peak Library District and Harrison School District 2 have partnered to provide all D-2 students with PowerPass, a digital PPLD library card.
“The PowerPass grants access to PPLD’s digital resources, like databases, eBooks, and song and movie downloads, all available at ppld.org. Each PowerPass holder can also check out five physical items at a time from any of the 15 PPLD locations or mobile library services,” said a joint news release about the partnership.
D-2 will be the second local school district to offer PowerPass to its students; Colorado Springs School District 11 was the first.
The release notes that some educational challenges posed by COVID-19 may be mitigated by increased access to digital resources.
“Knowledge is powerful and we are honored to partner with the Library District to provide this type of access for our students. The timing during the pandemic made this partnership extremely valuable,” said Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, D-2 superintendent, in the release.